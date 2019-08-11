-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
-
Now Playing: Person of interest arrested in Alabama teen’s disappearance
-
Now Playing: How to make Popeyes chicken sandwich at home
-
Now Playing: Carrie Underwood on what to expect when she hosts her 12th CMA Awards
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
-
Now Playing: Runner claims Nike wreaked havoc on her running career
-
Now Playing: Retailers reveal big discounts ahead of Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Joey and Mary Jo Buttafuoco's daughter on life in the public eye
-
Now Playing: Plane crashes into home with dad, toddler inside
-
Now Playing: Legend, Clarkson criticized for new ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 10 sickened from restaurant’s cleaning chemical
-
Now Playing: 'Anonymous' book describes chaos in the White House
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg takes step toward 2020 bid
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump breaks with her dad on whistleblower identity
-
Now Playing: Temperatures plummet from Midwest to South, Northeast
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Nov. 8, 2019
-
Now Playing: Community marks anniversary of Thousand Oaks shooting
-
Now Playing: Victims in deadly Mexico ambush laid to rest
-
Now Playing: Father and baby escape home after deadly plane crash in California
-
Now Playing: 2 million pounds of chicken recalled