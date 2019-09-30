Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

Reporter Kenneth mode and analysts that parent here are the top five things to note this Monday September 30 number one. The impeachment battle president top unleashed on Twitter overnight as Democrats quickly pressed forward with impeachment investigation. The president now says he deserves to meet the whistle blower and the person who secretly provided the information about the president's call to Ukraine which kicked off. The inquiry. As the whistle blower and here's the testify before lawmakers attorneys are raising concerns about his safety its attorneys say certain individuals are offering. The 50000. Dollar bounty for the whistle blowers identity. Number two. And the urgent manhunt for four escaped inmates at this point I'm by authorities as extremely dangerous and there were being held in an Ohio county jail for several charges including drug trafficking robbery and assault they overpowered two you know congressional correctional officers. With a homemade shake. Police say Christopher commentary was spotted apple Westmoreland mall near Pittsburgh and mall was shut down and searched three of the four suspects. Have been captured. On to number three the lawyer for me in charge for driving an SUV through a mall says. His client is not a terrorist police say Javier Garcia was behind the wheel as shoppers raced for cover and a mall outside Chicago amazingly. No one was hurt Garcia is being held. Without bail on domestic terrorism charges his lawyer says the 22 year old has mental health issues and is being treated for paranoid schizophrenia. Number four at the big scare for nearly 200 passengers aboard a United Airlines flight. Passengers inside the cabin witness that. Orlando but roughly a half hour after take off it landed safely back in Denver united says those passengers departed on a different aircraft headed to Orlando. And probably number five the record setting season for the MLB. Baseball's regular season wrapped up last night 6776. Homers were hit that even fat 11%. Better. And the whole plot in New York Mets Pete Alonso fastest 53 home run of the season passing the rookie mark set by yankees slugger hearing judge. Although what I'm Illinois swinging for the fences. On the record setting homered check out his young fans thinking bloggers every move. This celebrating just like yeah. Yeah and future MLB star there is the. Good morning great to have Elizabeth hurt and forge an 80 doorman and morning let's get right that big story president trump unleashing on Twitter overnight as Democrats quickly press war with the impeachment investigation. The president now says he deserves to meet the whistle blower and the person who secretly provided the information about the president's call to Ukraine. As the whistle blower prepares to testify before lawmakers attorneys are raising concerns about his safety. ABC's Serena Marshall has the latest from Washington. Or in a good morning. Elizabeth cannon good morning to both the new the president spent much of his weekend tweeting on defense of that phone call and re treating his allies but inside the White House sources tell us at this time they still have no plans to open up a war bring to respond. As the impeachment probe heats up them president's allies doubling down. Salem witch trials have more due process and this this individual. It's a separate tree corps first did they have firsthand knowledge and second what is their motivation wasn't some kind of biased this individual has problems on both of those counts. Going army offense attacking the unknown whistle blowers credibility. Even as the intelligence community's trump appointed inspector general found the complaint to be credible and of urgent concern. The president arguing he deserves to meet his accuser. Over the weekend there was a blowers attorney and a letter expressing serious concerns we have regarding our clients' personal safety. Explaining certain individuals are offering a 50000 dollar bounty for the whistle blowers identity. And cited these comments made by the president last week in video obtained by Bloomberg. This size and season. Losing. Even with that concerned though. The whistle blower ready to testify. We allow that testimony go forward and away. That protects the whistle blowers identity a new ABC news it's those poll shows nearly two thirds of Americans saw the president's actions and the call. As a serious problem. Congress may be on recess the Democrats continue to map out their impeachment inquiry looking as subpoena and depositions and hearings. Kenneth Elizabeth all right Serena Marcellus rated don't go anywhere just never gonna bring you right back to talk about one of the president's former advisors but first want to talk about the fact that congress. That recess for two weeks. But work on the impeachment inquiry continues. Here is a look at what happens now Intel committee chair Adam Schiff says the whistle blower will testify poll very soon. And that won't likely happen behind closed doors the inspector general who handled the whistle blower complaint and deemed it up urgent concern. We'll have to fight this Friday as for the long term sound and the house want. To prepare the articles of impeachment by Thanksgiving for the full house can vote by the end of the year and sources tell ABC news that president trumpets quote upset and disappointed that his former home the security advisor said he's deeply disturbed by the phone call. ABC news contributor Tom officer is the first former White House aide to speak out against the president and to staff. Yeah I'm deeply disturbed by it as well and this entire mess has me frustrated you and I both live through the impeachment of President Clinton. And saw how frustrating and dividing it can be and I've just spent two weeks overseas. And I'll tell you the whole world is watching that's. That said. It is a bad day in a bad week for this president for this country if he is asking for political dirt on an opponent. But certain also said he does not see evidence of an impeachable offense so let's bring Serena back in asked promise to Serena bossa was bare critical Rudy Giuliani the president's. Personal attorney special when he came to what he called a conspiracy theory that was completely debunked. Yeah Elizabeth can this really interesting now what in Tom passer is referring to is it the president after the Ukrainian president mentioned the military aid the president came back and that I want to ask you a favorite bell and mentioned to this thing called. Crowd strike now what that is as they debunked conspiracy theory that alleges that Ukraine not Russia has the DNC emails to benefit Democrats. Now Tom boxer was on this week and he said. Not only about a conspiracy theory but is something that the federal government have looked into multiple times and has a no claiming a reality. And they heat was critical as you said Tenet a Giuliani for pushing this because as busters said he gets stuck in the president's mind he called. The fact of the president was going back and in some ways re litigating 2016. As a white way deal that was going to be dangerous to him moving forward but it's really injure seeing them buster came right now. Criticized the president for that elements about phone call directly and additions as you saying Sany entire phone call he found very troubling. Yes right all right street at the U for breaking that down force be appreciated. And as the president's most loyal allies come to his defense some Democrats are hoping to prepare articles of impeachment by Thanksgiving and ordinary Americans are also taking sides ABCs Bratton Okie has more on how this is all playing across the country and in congress. And that's right and forget lawmakers for a second over the weekend we got our first glimpse at how Americans. See this phone call from president trump to Ukraine. When asked how big problem it what's the president trump asked Ukrainian president to investigate the Biden family. Nearly two thirds of American city it was a serious problem. But then when he looked closer only 17%. Of Americans say they were actually surprised by the news. So what does that mean for Democrats and the house impeachment inquiry ABC's deputy political director Mary Ellis park still me. It colonel come down to how many things they're investigating. Well that's where the scope of this starts to get nasty and Glen canyon a number of Democrats leading this investigation who are lawyers and prosecutors themselves. And there's a need. A desire to find all the evidence available do you have other Democrats in the house cock as. They're stirring to get anxious and saying look if we go down. A rabbit hole of subpoenas and testimonies this could get so big that it comes to complicated and a harder political message to sell back home. And she said keep an eye on how unified Democrats are on the campaign trail as well so far they've largely defended Joseph Biden. But we are seeing a couple candidates take swipes at the former vice president over his son's previous role on the board of Ukraine's biggest oil company. And we will have much more on start here later this morning listen on apple podcasts refer to podcasting app and a list. Brad thing Q meanwhile the State Department is reportedly stepping up its investigation stemming from the Hillary Clinton email scandal. The Washington Post says in recent weeks the State Department has contacted as many as 130. Of its current and former employees who worked for Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state. The investigation is reportedly looking into whether secure channels were used to transmit information. That was not considered classified at that time but leader designated. Assets of sadness or report here out of New York City this morning NYPD officer was shot and killed. When his own weapon during a struggle with an armed suspect officer Brian bull Keane was questioning the suspect at a housing project in the Bronx when he was shot. McCain could reportedly be heard yelling he's reaching for it on body camera video that 33 year old is a member of the NYPD for nearly seven years. Five other officers opened fire and killed that sauce. Act. Or rain has forced Michigan to delay aerial spraying to combat a deadly outbreak of a rare mosquito borne virus this spraying. Will targets fourteen high risk town east nine people in seven states had died from eastern equine. Encephalitis or Tripoli. Authorities say it's the worst outbreak in decades a helicopter pilot is in critical condition after a crash that sent panic through a fairground in Pennsylvania. Yet a sightseeing chopper went down Saturday night in a parking lot emblems bird a woman and a child war also on board they were treated for minor injuries and no one on the ground was hurt. This crash is under investigation. Now to the wild weather extremes on both coasts the Rockies got an early blast of when term like here at Montana's big sky resort. And the governor declared a state of emergency after record setting snowfall cause hazardous driving conditions in power outages. Up to four feet of snow was reported in glacier county. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for parts of the northern Rockies winter weather advisories are in effect for parts of the north less. You'll feel like summer across much of the east over the next few days the unseasonably warm had to weather. Will be around for most of the week it's just incredible to see the polar opposites the air. They are in the northeast and then over there in the northwest. Fourth hit us now certain age. Well coming up you will not believe what's causing. This octopus to change its skin color what a first the terrifying airs here for nearly 200 passengers. What went wrong. After this. Welcome back now to that mid air scare onboard a united flight. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing as passengers inside the cabin could see a piece of an engine paneled attaching. It's a passenger's worst nightmare looking out your airplane window get life if something flopping on the way that object of parsley to touch panel in the engine. And certainly shaking my husband and Israelis and muted and being did not feel rates eerie feeling it cast itself over there. Playing the terrifying scene unfolded Sunday morning united flight 293 had just left Denver when the pilot call for help. We need you back here peppers relative. Thoughtful leadership did you emerge as the panel has. Because he sent commuter plane we have about sixty are the dual. I think people. The flight was header for Orlando but just before 8:30 AM roughly half hour after take off it landed safely back in Denver this. A ten. Some pretty hero Jason she around and grinning at Denver and easy layups. This photo of the plane on the ground shows the mingled panel with the interior of the engine exposed. You might actually it's inconvenient if you have part of the engine trouble off the airplane but the real danger is if part. Here's a window crashes and cause decompression of the Lawson fashion. United said in a statement united flight 293 from Denver to Orlando. Were turned to the airport due to a mechanical issue with one of the engines the flight landed safely and taxi to a gate were customers deeply normally. None of the passengers were injured it's not clear what caused the engine cover to pull back. Well tomorrow marks seventy years of Communist rule in China the anniversary is expected to be met with massive protests in Hong Kong. Following violent demonstrations over the weekend and more protests are under way this morning. So let's go across the pond to Julie McFarland and the London bureau for more Julie good morning. Good morning Kevin morning Elizabeth yes that's right it was the seventieth. Weekend and I read it this weekend Hong Kong that seeing. Scenes of chaos and violence. Once again police of firing tear gas and believe it could to identify protests says. And war to count and was deployed on the streets in Hong Kong a lot of protests on busy. Shopping districts now as you point out this is just ahead of China's national day that's the seventieth. Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China carry lawman a lot of Hong Kong executives have actually fled to Beijing ahead of days. Celebrations. Meanwhile in Hong Kong authorities they carrying out. A little bit of a crackdown on activists at least to not to miss. Have been detained and police they have banned. Demonstrations. For tomorrow Tuesday the festival table which has that out of street's expected that there will be widespread demonstrations in Hong Kong. To mark that date. And meanwhile at least 100 people have been killed in India us. Torrential rains have caused devastating flooding and the northern part of the country so how are people dealing with the disaster there. Exactly they have been there's a lot of footage showing really ready devastating scenes bays are in the states of atop a dash on behalf. Which as you say in north India. More than a hundred people. Have died. From flooding. And in there is in the states authorities say that they tying out. Rescue. Such as trying get people out. And and as heavy rain being seen across India. And this is of course drawing attention to lack of infrastructure and and planning for a lot of these poor pots of India whack. Baze who are living close to the poverty line or a from the pressed hardest hit during national not children's offices such as floods one seeds and heavy rain want to. Juliet think you for that and finally in South Korea were getting Sam. Frightening video from that country a fireball erupted from an oil tanker after it caught fire here that video Julie what exactly happened there. Exciting really ring any stronger footage just as you can see this huge. File a boy erupting into the Scott was an explosion not a cut on the stole Greg lined a 25000. Tonne Cayman Islands flagged. Tying cat at least ten people. Have been we ended the South Korean officials have said were 25 sailors on board that tank have Russians. And Filipino days. Julian McFarland and London thank you so much. Our guys get a check of our notification is the starting with the mystery solved in Southern California the woman who captivate a Los Angeles metro riders and jaw dropping performance. Unidentified. The subways of Canada was captured on camera last week and the video quickly racked up millions of views and that woman in his. 520 embolism Warrick she says he recently struggled to make ends meet and is now home months. Annaly says she came to the US from Russia nearly thirty years ago she is also trained in violin and piano wow. She's just incredible celebs. I really hope the burns after. Who enjoy that beautiful voice there. And except watch. This precaution. Quietly into the music jets fill in that there. Giving California he's on the sideline there while the marching band on the field look at him. One big message that this is. Pat shippers a lot of ash and personified. In the he just gets into even if he's happy happy and it's all about enjoy yourself and you still mad at that doesn't make him Monday morning right now. Hey I want octopus changing skin color wallets this week. We do wonder what is dreaming about but researchers they. Base their way OK we do know what happens in the octopus. Sleeps. They changed their color yeah we had a hey Dan next appearance Fashion Week. And acquitted skin you guessed lives 26 year old rapper is wrapped up inside this hit to kill floral ensemble from designer Richard Quinn. Here's a hint. Pick a lesson. No that's not look cams and definitely not make even odds. That is all party be right there enjoying Fashion Week he attends send. Analyzing debris Aaron just gonna say yes I knew right away it was party B you sure did. Walter McCarty b.'s head to toe laurels this week it appears is an a but Lopez's iconic Versace dress fall fashion has never been hotter. And when tour and the other style critics have way to end but on the heels of Fashion Week. We decided to go back to basics to seek but some elementary school students have to say here's our own we'll. It's gonna start off with an easy questions here viewed as no you want to be when you grow up. Charlie I don't want to be famous woman from me Ellie PWW when you grow up. That's right up so figuring it out to you have a you again. We're out. Things a lot a lot. It pretty that you can do it all I love that I can't say armed I think. In. Yeah. A chicken when you grow up you didn't know what Fashion Week is. Allison I think classic. Caldwell fashion. On you garage. Three Wear like a scene. Wear a suit you act like cool clothes right. So when it comes about him who who do you think at a Beverly in the world maybe someone you know if someone on TV who has the best sense of action. There. Who's Derek from. And Eric cuff. Rate answer I agree with you Deanna BR. Home. I'm not banning. They are. He had good fashion at pace on the show you guys and outfits you tell me what you think of them. And then I'm gonna ask you on the keeping that cost. Well how by doing so hard keep a job burnout. So here's the firth. Unsolved today. What do we think exactly but he all you know like Carolina. We'll correct that kind of all. Of its own. You like it then through. A very easily fit medium priority but he to Vienna who's now. You broads but he thing. Ask any question then theoretically if I. Lose fat end up little cream. I'm. You're out how much Steve think this outfit ops Zachary. A role I've balanced and hopeful. There's that they own it and about Alley it. And what do you think is now bringing more money dollars. And how much it really costs. When he 2205. Dollars. Out. They are. What it into this outfit. Yeah. Well you love their buddy buddy like about it and a. Apple kind. Am. End. And happily. Eleventh yes in the air thing. Please don't take offs today approved I think you can just say anti French word it during Fashion Week ended April pack volume came. I don't know if that's trail would you ladies Wear this outfit. Alan noble thing around next line. What do we think of this month still left yet like. Very least it. I am an at bat. I have. My mother was like those who was. Old. Dollars of that thinking so much for hanging out at me I hope we didn't they admit that many. Hope I am asked me. And we would like to think a student that they says independent Manhattan for letting us interrupt their recess how adorable today. And the teachers and the staff there for welcoming us those kids are great so Smart to issue. I laughed so okay these I would I would not Tuesday that cross DA. Coming up we've got to look at all the big events in the day ahead. Plus what happened win these officers were called. Onto a noise complaint after that. Here's what to watch our port today president Bob is scheduled to attend the armed forces welcome ceremony for the news chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff general mark Daly. Before participating in the swearing in ceremony of the secretary of labor. Gene Scalia. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo will need whidbey residents in the Oval Office this afternoon. Just days after a house Democrats issued subpoenas for upon pale and five other State Department officials. To turn over documents related to president trump and Rudy Giuliani's effort to Russia Ukraine's president to investigate from political opponent. A candlelight vigil is planned tonight for slinging Texas deputy send deep Dolly Walt. Which shouting kill from behind while conducting a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Houston. And the murder trial of X Dallas cop amber Geiger resumes this morning Geiger took the stand Friday testifying that she was. Tire from a long day at work to mistakenly parked on the wall and floor. We're shooting killing both from John Geiger said it wasn't until after the shooting that she realized she was not at her own apartment. And Democrats. Running for president are on the campaign trail senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to attend eight. Medicare for all small business town meetings before a rally in New Hampshire. We'll senator Amy Klobuchar holds a meet increase in Seattle and Andrew king is set to hold a rally. In Los Angeles. Plus don't forget to tune into the debris for an update on all our top stories in the briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines in politics. And finally a birthday celebration that was so good even police didn't want it to end these California officers were responding. To a loud music complaint. But that party lists such a black. Particular believed they were unable to resist joining the celebration in fact everyone took one final spin around the dance floor and then it was time to shut the music off and closed down authority but. Pay the party when opera while. Now that's and community policing and there's nothing wrong with taking some time. Today it's that at all. Hey that is there for odds on this Monday morning great to have Elizabeth hurry in for today. We will see you tomorrow have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.