It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

More
House managers make their case in Trump Impeachment trial opening arguments, mysterious virus spreads and more.
20:39 | 01/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"20:39","description":"House managers make their case in Trump Impeachment trial opening arguments, mysterious virus spreads and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68476807","title":"It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020","url":"/US/video/morning-america-thursday-jan-23-2020-68476807"}