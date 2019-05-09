Transcript for It's Morning, America: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna smoking and I'm getting Norman here the top I think so this Thursday number one hurricane Dorian. It grew overnight to a category three storm as it takes aim at the southeast parts and I Doreen could make landfall in the Carolinas where they're bracing for more than a foot of rain on the storm surge as high as eight. Power outages are already reported in South Carolina this morning. More than a million people are under evacuation orders meanwhile the extent of the devastation Dorian left behind in the Bahamas. It's still coming into focus as the death toll rises to at least funny. More than 200 people have been reported missing search and rescue missions are on going. An estimated 70000 people are in need of lifesaving assistance. Number two developing story a wall fire Riverside County California has exploded in size local residents were ordered to evacuate. As nearly 1000 acres burned schools in the area are closed today a woman who posted this photo look at that flames on both sides of the highway she escaped. Heavy winds aren't they have been fueling that fire. On symmetry now a federal judge has ruled that the database the FBI uses to identify known or suspected terrorists. Violates the due process rights of the people opt not watch list nearly two dozen Muslim US citizens and a Muslim civil rights group sued the government are declaring victory. Number four now the car sharing service lift is facing a lawsuit brought by more than a dozen women who claim the company is allowing sexual predators to stay on the road the fourteen women say they were raped or sexually assaulted and incidents dating back to 2015. One woman says she was attacked in Salt Lake City she's as you reported at the same date but the suspect was allowed to keep driving. My CD was violated in the consequences affect me every day mentally emotionally and physically. I'm overwhelmed with grief I listen negligence to keep its writers say. They knew about this issue what they've done nothing about. That shows do nothing about it. Let's release a statement calling the incidents terrifying and said it's committed to the safest possible experience. And finally number five a new report finds a record number of Hollywood movies monster feature lead actors who work. Either women or people of color. The survey by USC found two movies for a particular standouts Disney's black panther. And crazy rich agents still the survey found Hollywood is falling short and representing the LG BTQ population. As well as the deceitful. A lot more to talk about coming your rank is sworn in America. Good morning let's get right to that big story hurricane Gloria in taking aim at the coast of the Carolinas to get through the storm is right now authorities in South Carolina say they're bracing for historic flooding in up to 700000. Power outages. With hurricane force wind gusts even though the center of Dorian is far off the coast right now and. Here's the projected forecast the storm is about to turn northeast and could make landfall in north pro on the tonight as a category two. All eyes on the storm surge which could reach eight feet high in some areas battering the coast. Up to fifteen inches of rain could fall ABC's negative risen is in Charleston, South Carolina where the winds are picking up Mike him. That is certainly are today and candidate gotten stronger overnight we experienced heavy rain and wind and ended flood prone city of Charleston the biggest concern right now is the storm surge. Officials urging residents here to shelter in place. Dorian Reese strengthening to a category three hurricane overnight and might make landfall at the beach is closer to Georgia and the Carolinas. Board adapt and packed in so 10. Oh hurricane warning is in effect for the entire South Carolina and North Carolina coastline. Which is set to feast the brunt of the storm and it dangerous storm surge of up to eight feet. South Carolina's governor asking anyone who lives in evacuation zone T get out. It is a war that kills people. It is a war continues and it is a real danger. FEMA setting up operations at Fort Bragg collected more than 250 trailers filled with food and water. And the Coast Guard moving operations England ready for potential rescues once this storm passes. The preparedness part is pretty much over. We're in the weight and see what kind of complexity. Complexity we're going to be dealing with Dorian passing through Florida toppling trees at its peak. Knocking out power to some but the sunshine state for the most part was scared. And here in South Carolina were RD getting reports of power outages here at this hotel alike have been. Flickering on and off all morning Charleston as soon as a tourist town or a lot of people are typically walking around. The last few days here it's been a ghost town. At the city Ari experiencing high tides and with this rain. And a potential storm surge we could expect several feet of flooding before this is all over. Kenneth today. Not right mega and we will be watching as Dorian moves up the coast think of joining us this morning and door and has forced the cancellation of thousands of flights this week is travelers wrap up their summer vacation to Maine airport and Wilmington, North Carolina will reopen to commercial flights. Tomorrow Charleston international airport is shut down operations until tomorrow morning as well. And Jacksonville international has canceled all flights until further notice or has claimed at least twenty lines in the Bahamas and many more feared dead amid the scramble to rescue those still stranded ABC's Marcus Moore got a look at a busy hospital in Nassau where an urgent effort is under way to treat injured survivors. Many of them were plucked from hard hit areas in the abaco islands inundated by the devastating storm search and rescuers are also tending to many frightening and dehydrated pets displaced by the storm. This morning rush to rescue the stranded and get aid to more than 70000 people across the Bahamas. Members of the US Coast Guard seriously injured one by one to a waiting helicopter. AccuWeather observed this woman into a cook being airlifted for treatment she was pinned under a roof for seventeen hours in the great. And it's not just the military and neighbors help this elderly woman. Abaco and Grand Bahama islands known for their golf courses and resorts are now a muddy landscape of splinter in flooded out homes. Were both blocked routes and planes have been tossed around. Most people have lost everything. Relief efforts are increasing from the Red Cross the UN and US. Which dispatched search and rescue teams of Marine Corps osprey aircraft the government here has sent police. Doctors and nurses to Hart hit islands. You. Don't know that women these abandoned rescuing don't lose their lending to feel they don't feeding goes well. I'm variety shows and Joseph Louis. Well it's. Renowned chef Jose Andres and his nonprofit rural central kitchen is flying missions from Florida delivering hot food across the Bahamas. His whole 101000 units. One bright spot in all the parties here are eligible team reunion in the midst of a nationwide prices. The prime minister thinking the international community including the US. Soon after. First responders from the in the NASCAR community. I'm as best new euros from the United States. And then exceptional assistance. And tourism obviously very big for the Bahamas the prime minister encourage people to consider a visiting the islands that were not affected by Dorian. Social media platforms are filled with questions about why cruise lines aren't sending their ships at a promise to bring emergency supplies in and transfer survivors out the cruise lines say most ports are too small to handle those gigantic ships gigantic ships and the waters around the islands. Not yet safe to navigate for now cruise lines including carnival Royal Caribbean and Disney donated millions of dollars that the relief effort. In the Bahamas. With it residents should be wary of what washes up on beaches during hurricane Dorian. Warning comes after someone found the bag filled with fifteen kilos of cocaine found along the beach and now Barron. Police say there may be more out there they see you shouldn't touch any random bags or packages. Powder cocaine it can cause an overdose. If it gets into the pores. Viewers again you probably wouldn't think about that would be careful out there well coming up one man's mission to change the world the activist who is battling hale last and fighting from Medicare for all but first the urgently help over the second death in the US now being linked to be seeing the details after this. Welcome back half a developing story health officials in another state are sounding the alarm about the things this time it's a man an organ. We've become the second person in the country to die from it thinking related illness doctors say this patient use products from a legal marijuana shop. This morning a second death now links to evade paying doctors in Oregon say the middle aged man smoked marijuana through of the eight Penn. Developed breathing problems and then died at the hospital. The CDC is now investigating 215. Cases of pulmonary illness in 25 states. Most of them involving teens and young adults not all are patients are having. Or expressed pondered symptoms typically the fevers are 10104. So they over it's a very similar to like the flu like illness last month health officials in Illinois announced the country's first death related to. This latest death an organ is the first links to a gaping product purchased at a legal marijuana dispensary so. There is. Devices through. Drive through. Pieces doctors say it's unclear what exactly is sending people to the hospital. But a new study in mice found that inhaling the vapor from any cigarette raise the risk for viral infections and now Michigan is banning the sale of flavored. The governor accuses companies of using candy flavoring such as bubble gum and fruit loops to hook children on nicotine's this. Is a health crisis that we're confronting. And it would never be permitted to have those cigarettes or letting these companies target our kids appeals our kids and to see her children. This morning the American beeping association is calling Michigan's ban. A shameless attempt at a back door prohibition. That they say will attend thousands of ex smokers back to smoking cigarettes and store managers are criticizing the ban saying it prevents anyone from getting their hands on flavored beeping products to jump in and say. The whole bleeping industry needs to shut down because of this. Here's a little far fetched. So the name of the dispensary connected to that death in organ has not been named. Under the law there in Oregon marijuana dispensaries can not sell products that have not been tested by state approved collapse or our other major headline this morning is the investigation to that deadly dive boat fire off the coast of California. Investigators are hoping pieces of the boat's wreckage pulled from the water by the FBI late yesterday. Well the right new clues into what started the fire. They've also interview the captain of some crew members for the five crew members tested negative for alcohol the fifth is injured and could not be tested. Drug tests results are pending searchers have recovered 33 bodies have suspended the search for one victim who is still missing. The full investigation is expected to take a year or more. Authorities in Lubbock Texas executed a search warrant at the home of a man believed to have sold the assault rifle used by the deaths a mass shooter. The man has not been charged or arrested. The private cell about assault rifle allowed the government to avoid having to undergo a. Background check a police officer who was wounded during a mass shooting is out the hospital. He could hear the crowd applauding Zack Owens there he suffered multiple gunshot wounds during Saturday shooting. Doctors say he's not serious injury came from glass shards that entered his left eye. Officer Owens is heading to Alabama to the treaty apply in high specialists. And the top administration has announced plans to roll back regulations that would have required the use of more energy efficient light bulbs the president told reporters he canceled the phase out of incandescent light bulbs because said the energy being saved is not worth it. Environmentalists say it could lead to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions closing rate from the news and check our notifications. That started a web. This admits that perfectly sums up what so many brits are feeling about the traffic chaos. A lawmaker there caught slouching in parliament and the Internet. Can't get enough of it turning him into a mean of. Arson Twomey actually is mean after mean after mean that doesn't stop us this is slouching and you don't care Kenya blame him. Ed back on the side upon workers at a hotel Montana heard noises coming from the woman's bathroom but the check it out. And found this little guy mayor. He wandered in there and then just wanted to hang hook take a live event happened. Think he barely knows him on that thing that failed next up a woman visiting the famous. Cathedral there and here is made a mistake well are thrown down the wrong place. This lies down the true all there. Asked to. But she lost a lot of pictures from that trip men and some dogs get excited about a walk but just thought about it way to get around. It's been around nine scooter. Target scooter. And they're just like that. Evers man says he didn't get his money's worth from. This can of baked beans. Steve Smith opens. Glass container pine bigbie in this house appliance. Land use and just one being inside. Posted the image on prayer at the message I enjoyed being juices rush the next person when I open again this evening I was hoping for more than one been. Heinz has reached out to Jim imagine you know. The apocalypse. And Mikey Goetz who came gays and this is the last K and am like this no more food around the zombies are around. And it's just been through it it's been seeing that I would like the canned them. And tax and a man came up an unusual way to protect what is cars from perking Dorian Patrick L ridges Smart Car is now sitting in the kitchen and his wife Jessica said the move indoors started at the bit of a joke to see if the car could fit in the house. One drawback apparently is they have to maneuver their way around it to cook any dinner but there appears to be enough for him I've I think they've made it work that's pretty you know are you dollars and infused. Yeah by. I'm gone on here. Hey moving on now while the democratic presidential candidates spar over the contentious issue of Health Care Reform. One particularly powerful voices being heard from an activist on the sideline but it's a voice that's growing stronger every day here's ABC's juju Chang. Hobby bark and hopes the. Then what little time yeah to live and Hank won't count for something fighting for justice here receiver Chris. I watch river vote is the struggle for our democracy movies many of us. Payless has already robbed him of his ability to walk in time to play with the son who. His wife's hand and with the deadly disease has also transformed him into one of the most influential voices. For Medicare for all. Both carriers are right pure play ever important. Wolf. What does Medicare for all mean to you we all get high quality comprehensive health care through Medicare with no cup pays or deductibles or premiums. Ten years ago Medicare for all was a French ITN and now in enjoys the support of the majority of the American people whom. A kingmaker. For democratic presidential hopefuls from even the I knew this was gonna ask him. To tell the story about my friend Eddy market who. Who lived on east aimed started out with the flu can you didn't and an American. On his flight home after being arrested protesting the 2017. Tax bill. He bumped into then Arizona senator Jeff flake and pleaded with him to vote against the bill. Well art and flake eventually let him down but there interaction went viral. Since his payless diagnosis at age 32 he's grown physically weaker and with his political voice has an even stronger. Health care is not treated as a human right in the United States of America. Spearheading protests on Capitol Hill power aren't the room. Chasing down opposing politicians. Good I'm. Parents grew. Affirm members learned just one social media post raising more than four million dollars to oust Republican senators Susan Collins. Paralyzed from the neck down at 35 Ali now communicate slowly with his eyes so we had to send questions in advance. What are the hardest parts of analysts. 100 times every day I just spirit and my inability to tickle and chase car loan to comfort him in the middle of the night. And to scold him when he dumped his dinner plate for the fifth night in a road. A lot of people are uncomfortable with the idea of terminal illness I am not shy about debt I really just want my life and death to have meant something. His wife Rachel fully embraces his life's mission despite knowing the told what it takes on his failing body. When he got back from that tour last summer his place was noticeably worse we kind of lost that that time when we could have been. Speaking more overall it's given him so much strained. It was just three years ago. The college sweethearts and welcomed their baby boy Carl after Yale Law School body was fighting for low income workers rights. Rachel teaching English at UC Santa Barbara. I really remember when more ringing. Thinking to myself how could life get any better than this and when did the storm clouds approached I'd he had been having some pain and weakness in his left T and news. Heard groups groups and analysts and suddenly Weaver. Wondering if thought he would he Carl go to kindergarten and we'll Carl upper remember idea and that sort of thing. On the admits that early on he felt lost through the darkness and through the despair. What lit. Your fire again. When America elected a racist sexist club talk threat to the presidency. I'm this morning. Arizona factory where. Jeff great. The first battle played out on social media without viral video dubbed flakes on a plane instantly giving him a powerful platform know where they weren't happen. I don't know where parents see. That voice and fellow passenger Liz Jack the to a just met for the first time boarding the plane. I think you're the filming anything on here. Jeff then films the in flooding counter with a former senator. I never learn. And yeah. There have written. Get round. But I didn't. What we saw the plane was a human in action. I mean everybody in the plains crying at the end of it. Went audio Lance in Santa Barbara we're over a million views on this so within a couple hours with a couple of hours I mean in saint. Jaffe an Obama staffer turned political consultant became his impromptu new partner in crime and and he said I think we should start a super pac we should do for the little people they named their super pac be a hero. Raising more than two million dollars and supporting Democrats across the country during the 2018 midterm election. That's my idea and I am asking you to vote for Katie hill and offenders. We cut adds. They were run and a hundred districts we want every single race we ran ads then. We flipped a bunch speaker Nancy Pelosi even thinking body for helping win back the house for Democrats. Let me a strong message you thank you. There are. Some observers would say that you're explaining. Is. Disease axle for political absolutely because if the only way that we're gonna force people to talk about these issues. Is what's funny like Audi that he has to be this sick for people to pay attention. Now we need to do. I would give anything to just be a happy father and husband this is not exploitation. We have to be able to tell our human stories if we want our democracy to be responsive to us as individual human beings. Those personal stories front and center in his new show uncovered. Health care conversations with Ali bark and only Sanders and war and support Medicare for all edited. And yet all the major democratic candidates except for former Vice President Biden. Have agreed to sit down mentality I know that your father had Parkinson's disease I recently read an article where you opened up about your mother's death. Turning a tedious policy debate into a shared human experience. Come RS strong and she broke down she talked about her mother and you've written that today your mother was diagnosed with cancer was one of the worst days of your life. That was one of overseas it's. Truth Elizabeth Warren also broke down. Cory Booker Lancaster you seem to candidates coming realize that these are the people that they are protected when they want if you want to remind them about. Why don't want to create a show like uncovered as I watched the first presidential debates. I found myself really frustrated the conversation that the country sought was little more than a bunch of shouted 32 sound bites. I thought people deserve better. Bodies crusade has a sense of urgency. Just two days after our interview he was rushed to the hospital. I think he can keep fading I think you can and Keiko a name and have a meaningful life on the part political manifesto part personal memoir in which the best chapter still lies ahead. Are you ready for another baby I don't know that anyone be ready by. To the extent that he Cammie I'm super jazz. It's going to be great our lives are so crazy now with a toddler and with failed us another baby will be a piece of cake. His daughter is Jews this November but in his fragile state next November Election Day 20/20. Is far from guaranteed. It's so hard to think about Irina being hair. I can so vividly picture away our life would you like it he didn't have a LS what's the legacy that you want to leave behind at. The end of the day. I want to be remembered as someone who fought to make the world a little more fair and just for all and most of all. I just want Carlin and his sister to be proud of me. Just incredible there and as he really. Fights there you he may have lost his physical voice but his voice is still being heard can be heard by so many people. Alan can make it different men coming up what you need to knell for the day ahead plus your answers to our question of the day about. The manager of course on a plane. We're back. All right here's a watch out for today hurricane Dorian is moving north as it lashes the Carolina as low lying areas are expected to flood. 