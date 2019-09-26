Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

For want to give up. And pain or near the top I think Thursday number one the impeachment inquiry in Washington. The whistle blower complaint about president comes phone call to Ukraine is expected to be declassified. And released today. Democrats say it's deeply disturbing to the president denies any wrongdoing even as a rough transcript of the call shows he pressed the Ukrainian president investigate Joseph Biden. Asking and according to the attorney general. The Director of National Intelligence is testifying this plant Capitol Hill about that whistle blower complaint number two debating crisis at least eleven that BP related deaths are now reported across the country and the CDC is bracing for a sharp increase in the number of people getting sick. It's expecting hundreds of additional cases. Industry groups say illegal placing products are to blame. Meanwhile the. Army officials in Oklahoma say they've been alerted to online chatter about a possible mass shooting in a theater. In the film is released next week. And the FBI has warned authorities in Texas about potential threat from social media and movie digs into the Joseph first pass and some say that character according inspire would be killers. But the director of the film says people can handle the message. Well I think it's saying sitting not necessarily come until it's been about treatment of people that have mental illness so. I think it's saying that you know you can't really ignore a problem news you know something that. Needs to be addressed. The film has also been criticized by people who lost loved ones and Colorado movie theater massacre which. Happen here and it's showing up the Dark Knight rises. The report a frightening scene in New York City a deliberate hoax through cracks one pretending to be a FedEx Barbara like you see airport sent to a halt. They taped the hands feet and miles of the people inside force them to open a safe. And Sola 130000. Dollars in cash and jewels. The victims were not hurt. And filing ever by the passenger who got stuck inside the bathroom of the United Airlines plane to Washington to San Francisco flight had to be diverted to Denver that's where fire crews came aboard and help unstick the deceitful story. Read that trapped passenger. But the question remains. What the passenger silly but go to the bathroom. No you cannot answer that watering. Like that big story the new details concerning president comes phone call to Ukraine that's fueling the push for impeachment. That was similar complaints about backed call hasn't really been declassified is expected be released as early as today Democrats have already credits say it shows the president abused his power. Rough transcript of the call reveals the president repeatedly prodded Ukraine's president to mesquite Joseph Biden. The president trump insists he did nothing wrong. ABC's an essay luck with Tara has the latest from Washington where the director and the acting Director of National Intelligence is set to testify today and ask a morning. Good morning to an end Kenneth more than two thirds of house Democrats say it's time to impeach as more information comes to light about that phone call between president trump and the president of Ukraine. This morning new information about that phone call between president trump and the president of Ukraine at the heart of the impeachment inquiry the source tells ABC news they Ukrainian government officials understood that to arrange a call with the American presidents. They had to agree to talk about investigating the bite is an advisor to Ukraine's president saying quote. It was clear that trouble only have communications if they will discuss the Biden case. In a summary of the July call between the two leaders released by the White House Wednesday. President trump directly asked the Ukrainian president to coordinate with attorney general bill Barr to investigate his 20/20 rival Joseph Biden early in the call trump says we do a lot for Ukraine the United States has been very very good to Ukraine. Later adding I would like you to do us a favor though. He then astle and ski to investigate an unsubstantiated. Theory about stolen democratic emails saying quote. I would like to have the attorney general call you or your people and they would like you to get to the bottom of it. So Lansky says one of his assistants has already been in touch with charms personal attorney Rudy Giuliani president jumped and has a second request and it's about Joseph Biden. There's a lot of talk about Biden's son he says that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that. So whatever you can do with the attorney general would be greats. The prosecution. He's believed to be referring to is the investigation into a Ukrainian company Biden's son worked for. Hunter Biden is paid tens of thousands of dollars a month to sit on the company's board but Theres been no evidence of any wrong doing. At that time of the phone call president trump was holding back nearly 400 million dollars in foreign aid for Ukraine Wednesday with the two presidents sitting side by side at the UN the Ukrainian leader insisted he never felt pressured I paint. And you are added that normative motion. Yet the move no great. Democrats saying the phone calls shows an implicit quid pro quo but ABC news legal analyst day in Ebert says such evidence may not be needed. There's a legal matter you don't need a quid pro quo just need to be able to prove the person knowingly solicited something of value. From afar national it try to influence the 20/20 election. This stronger case against the president if there'd been a specific statement or demand that link dollars to help. But in the criminal law enemy impeachment process accord or in this case the congress. Can certainly read between the lines. Late Wednesday select members of the house got the air first look at the classified whistle blower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry. The complaint the administration had tried to block from congress. I found the allegations are deeply disturbing. I also found them. Very credible at least two Republicans senators including Nebraska's Ben sass who was recently endorsed by president trump. Are calling the developments troubling the whistle blower complaint will be the focus this morning as the acting Director of National Intelligence testifies on Capitol Hill. Our Mary Bruce is there. Democrats are telling us that what they've seen of this whistle blower complaint is deeply disturbing and troubling. And they want to know why the acting director didn't stand up for the whistle blower and why he oval ruled the inspector general who deems that complaint to be an urgent concern. Supporters of the president holding firm citing reports that the whistle blower did not have first hand knowledge of the call between trapped in the Ukraine leader who. He's been president over phone call like this would be insane. And after two years of the Russia probe Democrats are also faced with the added burden of having to make their case to an already scandal weary public. And in says said that acting Director of National Intelligence who blocked that whistle blower complaint from going to congress. Old testified today before the House Intelligence Committee what can we expect to see. That's an acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will appear before the House Intelligence Committee this morning in an oh big meeting cameras will be allowed inside. He's expected to be asked about why it was that he blocked that whistle blowers complaint from reaching congress and whether it was the White House that pressured him to do so to named Kenneth. And that's thank you. All Republican senators Mitt Romney been sounds call the phone call troubling many Republicans are siding with the president dismissing the conversation has been nothing call. ABC's favor and takes a look at how the controversy is playing with trump speaks. Question is will his followers stick with them if the Democrats. In congress who have begun this impeachment inquiry. Begin to bring evidence that can bolster their argument about what the transcript means the president target what you see in that transcript. Isn't what's really happening. He's saying that he is arguing advocating for the United States' interest not his personal political interest but if the Democrats in these hearings can bring out witnesses who were part of of this process to put it in a different context. It it's a question as to how well this very familiar playbook that he is on that he is playing here will work with his base and with voters. And former vice president Joseph Biden was on Jimmy Kimmel last night here's what he said about phone call between president trump. And the president of Ukraine. Based on her own. The material that they acknowledged today it seems to me it's awful hard to avoid the conclusion it is an impeachable offense. And a violation of constitutional responsibility. But look that's I am confident in the ability of the house and senate to doing this my job just about flat beat him. Hey rob how campaign and the GOP are cashing in on the impeachment inquiry raising five million dollars in the first 24 hours since the investigation was now. They rake in the money after fired off a string of fundraising emails and dozens. And launching dozens of new FaceBook ads asking supporters to join an official impeachment defense task force. Biggest hit ABC news for the latest on the impeachment inquiry will bring you live coverage at 9 o'clock eastern time this morning is the director. Yeah acting Director of National Intelligence testifies on Capitol Hill. And president Robert dropping up his visit to the UN general assembly this morning and there are no official plans for him to meet. But the Ronnie and presidents on realigning. As tensions continued to escalate over the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil industry. French president a man micron has been trying to mediate talks when asked if he would call trump through Hani had this to say to David Mayer. Mr. trump. He would be wise or two that don't go back to the commitments given by the United States of America in the year 2015 and live up to this commitments fully. Yet once that happens if there is in need for telephone contact with who will certainly establish that contact and talked to one another. Her high else made it clear that Iran is not willing to negotiate a new nuclear deal last crippling economic sanctions are lifted. I would turn out to the big thing African. Epidemic at least eleven bathing related deaths are now reported across the country in ABC's cover all reports the CDC is bracing for a sharp increase in the number of people getting sick. The outbreak of illnesses tied the we are getting new cases reported every day what we don't know unfortunately is the caucus. The principal deputy director of the CDC and the asking FDA commissioner saying their agencies don't consider. The most of the research has been centered around vulnerable groups we don't know what they're safe for the other people. Right but we know we also are quite concerned about people going back to smoking cigarettes and we wanted to do that. In the midst of the crisis jewel CEO Kevin burns has stepped down. But his replacement KC cross weight is already drawing more criticism cross weight previously worked as chief growth officer for tobacco company Altria the American Heart Association issued a statement saying by appointing a long time Altria executive as its new CEO. Jewel is fully embracing its identity as a tobacco company that prioritizes profits over public health. We're also seeing states roll out their own actions to try to fight what they view as a public health crisis. Massachusetts has instituted a four month ban on all baking sales it Rhode island's governor signed an executive order banning the sale of all flavored baking products. The investigation into what specifically is making all these people sick is still ongoing but the acting FDA commissioner said some of the products that they've looked at had vitamin. That they were contaminated products. Cover all ABC news New York. In issue groups say illegal leaping products are to blame meanwhile jewel has stopped most of its advertising. And evading pens are just triggering health concerns or over illnesses they're selling blamed for sparking dangerous explosions and fires. Fire inspectors say in California that have beat Penn charger exploded and sparked a fire in the bedroom of a home south of San Francisco. Officials say the force of the explosion actually blew an aerosol can right through the ceiling. Fire cost thousands of dollars in damage. Sound of heavy recent rain and Iowa has caused flooding and road closures so police had to set up detours around thunder road. Problem as some truckers didn't follow the detours relied instead on their GPS devices. That's when the problem started authorities say several pictures of big rigs stuck under bridges or had tunnels. Iowa state patrol saying please make sure to follow the signs. And not your GPS. And we're getting our first look and an aerial drug drop into a jail near Cleveland. Someone used a drone and released marijuana in a cell phone into the inmate recreation area and you would Ohio. Incident happened in June prosecutors are deciding whether to file criminal charges. New York's metropolitan museum of art is sending a stolen antique back home. So Matt has returned. This beautiful gold coffin of nudge amount to Egypt he was released yesterday eight years after it was determined the 2000 year old coffin have been smuggled out of the country. Prosecutors say the Matt received forged documents when it bought the coffin two years ago. The company that old maps are common other dating site is being accused of a romance scams maps dot com users can. Create a free profile but they must buy a subscription in order to respond to messages. A Federal Trade Commission is suing the company claiming it sent emails to users with free accounts suggesting someone was arrested and then but users would have to buy a subscription to see more. The company calls the claims outrageous. He'll coming up fashion icon Anna wintour cracks a rare smile we'll show you why in just a moment but first democratic presidential candidates show their support for striking auto workers. While the latest from Detroit. After this. Welcome back now to the negotiations aimed at ending the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors. Which are now in a new stage. Union sources say top negotiators from both sides are involved as opposed to work being done in committees who are smaller issues were addressed. Meanwhile Democrats running for president are showing their support for the striking workers ABC's campaign reporter and Kelsey has the latest from destroyed. Cater to name Kenneth you. You may be able to see right over my shoulder a group of General Motors workers who continue to walk on the picket line there are 46000 United Auto Workers had 55 different she and facilities across the country. Who've been out of work since early last week when their most recent. Contract expired labor union leaders have been at the bargaining table which she and leadership trying to hammer out things like better pay better benefits to try to keep. Plants like this one right behind it's here in Detroit opened this was actually supposed to those early next year. Which so many things here in 2019 who's become a political issue as well with several of the democratic presidential candidates. It's eating and walking. On the protest lined with these UAW workers Elizabeth Warren was here in Detroit on Sunday. Joseph biting down in Kansas City with a different group of workers over the weekend as well we just heard from senator Bernie Sanders took. Particular issue but GM's decision last week to suspend health care payments for reviews workers and he had to eat dairy direct message for General Motors. But a corporation. Deborah same day Pitney. Yeah dot com. Let that little when the economy wants out. You've got a clean operation that made 35 billion dollars it rock bandits in the last. Nevada corporation that is pay to see you all want these two billion dollars it Muppets and it should. Ended up economy that we're still looking people not just the billion. Thank you very much but look. That gives Sean. Colleagues saying that general. Don't go lynch unit at the track that is. Now what ultimately labeled. And throughout the day passing cars have been honking their support. Forty striking workers but in the meantime labor union leadership continues to negotiate but General Motors and that we've heard reports of a little bit of progress doesn't seem like this strike will come to an end. Any time did this week. Tank at. And I think Saddam and one source does say there's hope a new contract can be reached before the weekend if talks continue to progress. The union trek is entering its eleventh today. Well let's check out notification is now starting whereas this little boy way. Who oh pop up with a novel way to beat the heat up flaming hot she doesn't think it is thirteen they're too hot they used little band there could damn good gas is mom was too hot words that is so Q1 next to bear with a very refined palate. Caught eating grapes meant to be made into pinot noir wine. So. And can better drunk beer. You know that a fair fit Steve there line Barry Barry's drug later this fate next a creepy video from hostel in India. Watch this in the wheelchair it's not anti terrorism sphere written there there's something man Leland around that in the not go down well. It even turns around at one point. Why moo who. Me who. An alternative quite decided it was just too stuffy on the plane so she opened the emergency door for snare white. About that you bombshell that cost them delayed us get there and hear from him finally to the stunner. On the runway bees images just crossing. Our desk here showing German model Leon dean closing out. You ask sprained show what Paris Fashion Week there and platform heeled boots stomping his weighed down the catwalk let go like Kevin he's upset in the hallway and barely but quite and that energy into what appeared to be more of an angry march then the usual elegant collide but apparently. It got the and I went towards stamp of approval from the editor in chief of vote smiling at the stop pastor we all know that smile. From the real life Miranda Priestley is worth its weight in gold amen. Now to the new allegations about Guber and concerned about passenger safety the Washington Post reports the company has a three strikes policy that policy report Leo house driver. To keep picking up passengers even after they've been accused of crimes. This morning Hoover is responding to new allegations in the Washington Post. An investigation by the newspaper claims the company is putting its own interest ahead of riders according to more than twenty current and past employees interviewed. The article. It's still being allowed to drive Gruber says complaints from riders to a lesser crime by a driver or sent to a special investigations unit. People are receptive to the kind of feedback that you have about suspected offenders as far as that they should stay on the application or not. Louis Flores was an investigator for Guber for two years. She says she left the company last year because of a number a sexual assault cases she had to investigate. I'm talking about sexual assault. All day every day and it's not easy it. Flores says there's a policy the company of not reporting purported crime so police. Even when they get confessions of felonies. It was our job to you know. Just take the report for what in what is and not hand that off to police. Hoover says the reason for not reporting alleged crimes to police is to protect the alleged victims saying if those victims want to go to police they can and Hoover investigators will cooperate. Hoover calls the Washington Post investigation an accurate and the company said this made changes and invested and safety technology. We overhauled the system and we created something new and a lot of the policies a lot of the things that you see I'm and that Washington Post article on their worst spoken about. Our outdated. According to the pose many Hoover investigators have no law enforcement experience who resigned that recently started hiring people. With more experience. We've got the rundown of all the big events coming up going on in the day ahead yeah plus the big news for fans of Samuel. L. Jackson. You can hear his iconic voices here is soon after this. Here's what to watch out for today the acting Director of National Intelligence James Maguire will testify about the whistle blower complaint. In an open hearing before the House Intelligence Committee. Possible coverage right here and it if you fly that night he soon. Meanwhile president trump is in New York City United Nations General Assembly he'll be attending a fundraising breakfast before heading back to the White House. Another period is due to be sentenced for their role on the college admissions scandal California sells executive Stevenson could be both committed. To pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get its and it's accepted to Georgetown University. Has a fraudulent and took tennis recruit. And Democrats are on the campaign trail Joseph Biden is in Los Angeles for fund raisers. Andrew Yang will appear on the view federal war both of us how it all in Erie Pennsylvania and Cory Booker speaks at a politics. And eggs events in New Hampshire he'd been here for live coverage throughout the day. But that ripped into the debrief for an update on our top story from the briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines and politics. And finally to Amazon's Alexa. We're all familiar with that monotone female voice coming out of echo devices but what if Alexa sounded like this. Judge you broke for. No Dutch third there's an innocent. Why we'll talk. We're not going to fight any home. Re going to won't together. We're gonna feel all. All shark gods event held Jackson. Antibiotics that to introduce the actor has the first celebrity voice for its Alexa virtual assistant later this year. The Jackson's voice we'll carry and 99 cent premium charging users want the option of allow laying of choosing whether to allow Jackson to use. More salty language Laurie. Just keep it to you to be known for salty language. In that won praise for its what is an again I would if they hear Rick. A week apparently you can't do that they can't fine so that's our question of the day do you want Samuel Jackson to yell at you and your own home. What other celebrity voice would you want to hear you wearing your r.'s. You tell us in the comments section or tweet us at ABC news live absent but would this guy's. And that's it from us today but don't forget they can about big hearing on Capitol Hill the acting Director of National Intelligence. Caused testifying about that whistle blower complaint that is that 9 AM eastern right here at ABC news lives. And we we'll see you world. 