Good morning I'm kind of movement and getting Norman here the top I think you know this Tuesday number one the trade war between US and China is reaching new heights and impacting stock the US is designated China a currency manipulator for the country's Central Bank set the Chinese currency of the lowest level in a decade. Overnight Asian stocks sink lower a day after the worst losses of the year on Wall Street president of street advisors that the markets are quote. Overreacting member to the death told from the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend is now 31 authorities say the point one year old suspect in the El Paso attacked Scott walks after driving without suburbs. And found his way to Wal-Mart because he was hungry nurses say he first entered without any weapons casing the store. In satisfied after seeing more than 1000 people inside he returned minutes later a pencil style rifle. And Dayton Ohio police are still trying to pinpoint a motive in the shooting Rampage that left nine people dead there including the gunman sister. Newly released images show people scrambling for cover as the 24 year old shooter opened fire in the street my man says he was trying to. We will bar but the bouncer pressed him off out of harm's way. Just as the shooter was rushing to the door police say the shooter had up to 250 rounds and possession before he was shot by police. On to number three now sick freed and Roy are speaking out about the tiger attack that ended their Las Vegas show a tiger named mom to court dragged Roy a value the neck and 2003 nearly killing him bureau. Has always insisted it was tragic mistake saying that Roy had a stroke prompting the 700 pound tiger time lawn while trying to help Roy during an exclusive interview with ABC's Deborah Roberts entry dispute Vermont of course trainer. Recently claimed that Rowling was to blame for the attack. Chris Lawrence has come forward now. Saying I know that rule way. Have not been paying as much attention to the tiger that he changed the routine that night that it threw him off and then ruling essentially was to blame. Once he. I've told to. Roy. I found here could stroke in the beyond it here how we can tricked into people. He noticed that even wasn't welcome speech and prospects they'd. He says the incident did not make them more fearful of tight Ers number of for the moral base but you've been called storm area 51 they can't stop us all has now been taken down after more than. Two million people signed up area 51 is located in a classified military base in Nevada where conspiracy Theres believe. UFOs are capped the rain created the post as a joke says FaceBook has now removed it claiming it was violation of community standards and Colin were five to grant and Russia. At up prairies. Scary moment. Off again that it woke up to find a bear look like advanced checking them out as they slept on some graph as you can see. And hand got up and scream. I and asked if every other and a few second the pop out. As the bear. Walked away he said look back not lunge. Good morning everyone thank you for joining us a lot they get to this morning including. Our big story the new information about the two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend 31 people. Have now died. And here in New York overnight the Empire State Building was lit up in Orange for gun violence awareness. In Ohio a vigil was held in the hometown of the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton police now say the shooter had up to 250. Rounds in his possession meanwhile the dep told have risen to 22 after the Rampage at the Wal-Mart in El Paso as we learned new information about how lawmakers in Washington may respond ABC's Megan timbers in begins our coverage from El Paso. But in good morning. Good morning today and Kenneth in this community remains in morning there is at memorial set up right behind me. I'm right outside that Wal-Mart where the shooting took place and people have been coming here to keep terrorists facts. Day in nice. Overnight in outpouring of grief in El Paso. As thousands remember the victims of what is now the seventh deadliest mass shooting in US history. According to police the 21 year old suspect got lost after driving ten hours from Allen Texas find his way to this Wal-Mart because he was hungry. Sources say he first entered without any weapons. Casing the store and then satisfied after seeing more than a thousand people inside. He returned minutes later with an assault style rifle. Sylvia's a state oak crawled under the floor with her 91 year old mother hiding under a table she says they're only alive because the shooter turned around after hearing people run past him for crying she was praying she's crying. I was holding it. I was like I can't believe she's home. Our David your met one survivor at the hospital of top deal authorities fifteen year old nephew was shot and killed right in front of him. And even say a word. Alvaro Mena whose 78 year old father passed away says he feels targeted because he's Latino. We're afraid it go out. What we're we're a fatal blow to speak live with Gillette would be hunted them. And over drug corner bakery this morning president trump vowing to take action these barbaric slaughters. Are an assault upon our communities. An attack upon our nation's. And a crime against all of humanity. The president says he supports a so called red flag law proposed by Republican senator Lindsey Graham which also has the support of Democrat Richard Blumenthal. It would allow family members or law enforcement to ask a court to remove guns from a person who poses a threat. But the president focused much of his address Monday not on gun background checks. Which she had treated about earlier but on mental health and the Internet. Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger. Not the gun. The critics say other countries also have mental health issues they say the difference is American access to guns. The American Psychiatric Association agreed saying quote routinely blaming Nash she leans on mental illness is unfounded and stigma ties even. Meanwhile published reports this morning find the trump campaign used the term in Asian when reference gene migrants crossing at the border. More than 2000 times in FaceBook ads this year police say it online posts the El Paso sheet or use that same language. Warning of a quotes Hispanic invasion. If Texas. President trump plans to visit El Paso tomorrow his visits is getting mixed reaction from people here panic and today back to you. And I think it was the mayor of El Paso who actually said trying to think politics that out of it and saying that the presidency is what's the come and visit obviously during this. I'm tired of a national warning and he's offering up resources so he's invited the president. I'm Megan thank you so much we appreciate it. And from there en El Paso we know seven of the victims are Mexican nationals Mexico's government is considering the El Paso shooting an act of terrorism. The secretary of foreign affairs says they may petition for the extradition of the gunman. Backs who will also be participating in the investigation and trial of the gunman. As we mentioned eight Mexicans are among the dead six were injured on Sunday Mexico threatened to take legal action against the US for failing to protect its citizens. In Dayton Ohio police are still trying to pinpoint a motive in the shooting Rampage that left nine people dead there including the gunman sister newly released images show the chaos look at us as people scrambled for cover. As the 24 year old. Shooter opened fire industry one witness Dylan Arnold was trying to walk out of a bar but the bouncer. Push him out of harm's way Jos as the shooter was rushing to the door. He stood there he was just a little off to the side too skinny people and he kept looking around the corner. Kept just his main goal was to get as many people in the club if he wasn't there and especially if the officers went there I mean. I know I'd be gone. The police say the gunman was carrying magazines with up to two. Hundred. Rounds he fired at least 41 times before he was shot and killed by officers in just thirty seconds. The shares for our classmates say he was suspended in high school for making a hit list of students who wanted to kill or sexually assault. Democrats are calling on senate leader Mitch McConnell to end August recess to work on gun control the house passed two background check bills in February but. They're stalled in the senate one of the measures creates new background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties the other Billick says the review period for FBI background checks. From three to ten days. And hundreds of protesters gathered outside NRA headquarters in Virginia last night calling for immediate action to strengthen gun laws. Demonstrators chanted and read the names of those killed in El Paso and Dayton. On to navy in Ari treated that it will not participate in what it calls the politicizing. Of these tragedies. So you all former President Obama called on Americans to reject the language from leaders that. Heat a climate of fear and hatred and normalize this racist sentiments he did not mention president Tom's name. And now to Washington the escalating trade war with trying. And the growing concern about its affect on the US economy. Asian markets are sinking after a Wall Street's biggest downturn of the year came after China decided to tweak its currency. Another US treasury is designating China as a currency manipulator he BC's politicos are apt. Good morning evening and morning to you Kenneth. Yes that's rights of the US Treasury Department has labeled China a currency manipulator the president has thrown that turnaround but now this is an official designation and that is because. Overnight in. In over a decade now China some blames trade protectionism. Essentially saying that they are reacting to president trumps the rad. And that he was going to impose a new terra starting September 1 on 300 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods and not everything from. Smartphones that we used televisions clothes toy is. But the US says no that's not true they're doing is so that they can gain an unfair competitive advantage. In international trade. Whatever the reason the markets as you mentioned reacting overnight we hide the US and Asian net stocks plummeting essentially. And sell you know this points to the escalating a continuing trade war now it's also important to note that the president has repeatedly said that. China will pay these terror still pay billions of dollars. And terrorists which will and essentially says go to US farmers that have been targeted by China. But we know that it's US businesses that pay these tax to customs. And then later on they pass it onto the US consumer and in Kenneth. I think some Mona there appreciate you breaking it down for us and some other allied officers were watching out for today president trumpets signed an executive order aimed at turning up the pressure on Venezuela. Experience sanctions already in place by freezing all Venezuelan government assets blocking Americans and US companies doing business with president Nicholas major us administration. The move a mouse so full embargo and attempts to bolster efforts to isolate Venezuela. On at the international stage. And the Florida man who mailed more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats in CNN has been sentenced to twenty years in prison. These are say Jaco apologizing court think he wishes he could take back what he did tax attorney says he was obsessed with president trump them blamed Democrats for damaging his band. Which is plastered with images from the judge noted although say Iraq hated his targets he did not design his bombs to explode. And list of states charging. The singer now faces prostitution and solicitation accusations in Minnesota prosecutors say he offered a seventeen overall mining then sexually assaulted her in 2001. Kelly is being held in New York after pleading not guilty to federal sex crimes last week. He also faces charges in Chicago. Well a new study suggests that stress between parents during pregnancy can have a negative impact. Later in their toddler's behavior. Researchers in New York Britain and the Netherlands have found that prenatal stress and first time mothers resulted in more tantrums. Restlessness and spiteful nest and children by the time they turn two years old. And published youths fathers reported depression or anxiety also had more social. And emotional problems is a little boy and Green Bay, Wisconsin is riding like the wind out of bring new bicycle after a bit of a mishap with an NFL player. It happened just before training camp practice and an evolved an age old Green Bay tradition of players riding the bicycles of young fans to the practice field but Houston. Texans. Defensive end JJ watt at nearly. 300. Pounds. Was a bit much for this little boy's bike and he ended up breaking that. Yeah makes but the good news nobody was hurt in watt has reportedly. Already bought that young fan a brand new set which I'm sure is real shining got a motor on it through a night rain it to you. Elliott well woman locked under a bus calls 911 from the highway. How she was trapped and how long she was there. After this. Welcome back to return now to that nightmare on Peter Pan bus between new York and Boston woman says she got trapped inside the luggage compartment that bus to call 911 as the bus or driving down a highway and now the driver is facing criminal charges. This morning that harrowing 911 call from a bus passenger who says she was purposely locked. Inside the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus driving down the highway in Connecticut. Outlaw it under great but. The collar. And gotten on it could not get. Any. Air lock and and it didn't really have blocked off you can tell me that that he bought an apostle Elmo. The bus had departed New York police were able to track the 911 call in pinpoint the buses location on interstate eighty fort. In union kinetic it near the Massachusetts border. After pulling the bus over they say they found the woman in the cargo hold. And she claimed the female bus driver had locked her inside while she was trying to retrieve items from her back. Caroline van Allen says she was on the bus and saw a woman on the ground after police pulled them over. There's a minute picture for example he came up any city I heard banging. Underneath my feet like repeatedly and we could wrap our minds around it she says she recognized the woman had gotten on the bus with them in New York. And says the bus had made only one stop in Hartford. It's unclear exactly how long the woman was locked inside the cargo hold. The driver 49 year old Wendy L birdie of Brooklyn has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint. So Norman who is locked inside the luggage compartment is okay. Paris held on a 2000 dollar bond and has been suspended from her job pending the investigation. So North Korea appears to have conducted another missile launch its fourth and less than two weeks. Let's go across the pond now to do a McFarland in the London bureau for more good morning Julia. Morning guys yes Kennedy I say right it's the fourth. Missile test loans. In the last four at night so why as old as happening was McRae ramping up its activities well that says it's angry at the joint US South Korea. A military exercises these the annual foal eagle exercises. They probably start on the eleventh of or August but preparations began. Yesterday in the statement North Korea's Foreign Ministry says that's given the drills in the south. Quit we are compelled to develop test and deploy the powerful fiscal means a sense not essential to national. Defense North Korea essentially seize these war games as preparations for war. And Juliet posed near an and load depot in Siberia had to evacuate after a massive explosion it really lit up the sky. What do we know right now. Absolutely stunning picture is hit this is a Siberian. City of a chins. But this military weapons Stucco some kind of act. Led to a lot of the ammunition getting off and what we no surprise that at least twelve people. Have he injured a stage of imagined he has been to clad. In the local area thousands of people in the area have been and evacuated. A lot of people in the vicinity they had to take shelters and bomb bomb shell x.'s. And says an investigation under way instead trying to figure out. How this happened but the initiated the fifth on a lot of people hasn't that this region is known for wildfires. When you have this huge Tron two weapons stored. Blow people away the how to contain this. The scary moment there and also scary moment for British air. For passengers who on the flight apparently there was smoke fill that cabinet with the flight from London to Spain. Yeah this sounds pretty scary this is a British Airways flight taking off from London Heathrow Europe's biggest. At ports and the plane was just about to land in the Spanish resort town of Valencia ten minutes before it was due to land. This happened to a lot of the crew a lot of the passages say that there was no announcement from the group. For a while because. They were also struggling speak a lot of them how they had gas mosques on they capped and the pilots. They had gas masks on met shortly. Before they gave an announcement basically telling everyone says skit com the plane landed. Imagine seeing sheets were deployed. And people would basically instructed to run away. From the plane as frost as they could now bridge show ways. Looking into what coolest. This make filling the cabin that's you know country known as there's digital they have three people what taken. Two hostile. Have slit her final Juliet think you so much for joining us this Morton morning. We'll amp a bed and check our notification starting with the new viral challenge to find your number neighbors we send a message your own phone number. With a one digit change it lasted that you need to grow up one or down one Chatham. Not found some people Sam Eric being brushed off others say they're finding some great conversation one man even says that he label to find a new home for his dog incredible. How by the scary moment when out longhorn. Gets loose on a busy street during a cattle. Live. Yes this ran up into the building right there watch this though. Suddenly there's a fourth tournament south. I heard a north come from. Animals gone wild. Love it also going wild led dad being interviewed as his son made his Major League debut had put the interview on holds. Watch this what happened when his son hit a home run. Okay. That MLB there. He had a family plan. That's there we regrets that who is happy there. And how much this office any post well watchers in for quite a show as that. Whale breached the water. Mountbatten. That's pretty cool. Pay and finally a New Jersey kept of these repent separate karma caught up with them are crooks that's a ketchup bottle from Jersey Shore Perkins restaurant a few weeks ago then came back recently. And left two bottles pines and a note it said a few hours after the crime a car rack started a string about block. They're hoping returning to catch up will turn things around we call that instant karma. I'd say. Karma will catch up with you. But adding that brings us our question of the day at never experience since the karma. Never nuns on the that you know you shouldn't and then karma caught up with yet real quick. Felt about it. The comments latest ABC news five. You. You're asking the folks civility and I I I believe wholeheartedly and karma you know I am let you do good. I'm sure I know that there is a time they're specifically there's onetime miss it when it was like sixteen hour but what happened I remember driving down the road and thinking you know what you need that was karma. Ever since then yeah actor had definitely been that. Universal fund balance as well coming up how the wellness industry is going high tax. And how that could change how you relax and Osama. After this. We'll welcome back to hot is what so many USA what we think of those sonnet that in jail or the spot that is hot but steamy waits. Actually does not work for me but now infrared technology just might be giving us a better way to loosen up and relax. After a stressful day. Sonos they've been around for quite some time centuries in fact coming in all shapes and sizes steaming up. For people who drive either way these days they appear to be getting enough period. The future because I Philly people are starting to pay more attention to. You know how they feel introducing hired nerves were high tech gets beat up performance in the street with infrared Sauna for this president Fred thought actually. But it's very different than traditional on us. Because it's actually a light therapy. Hired Bruce Cooper on the Laura bell a jury in Brooklyn New York points out the city let dramatic radiation. Warms the body directly instead of the year around you like traditional saunas it's very similar to the satellite. So it's a much more gentle yet active way to keep the body hired through through another group fabricated camps. He says they've worked perfect the treatment to detoxify. Provide pain relief and boost the immune system there's just so much more props and anxiety in our society today so it's just that much more important hot. Schools and therapies fired through his nearly a dozen locations in the New York area. They've even started selling it to raise some lovely gifts and basically gives you that same high euphoria. We also have a lot of people but sometimes that outlines disease that recovering from cancer all of those things that impacts on his so that four. The non traditional saunas are popping up around the country he have to read treatment reportedly hot among everyday people and celebrities like heroes left. We don't go Mets in the gaga and speaking of traditions not I have to admit they don't work for me couldn't I don't like them. You'll think afterwards for some reason. Half of all what's the difference. It's that much higher temperature that's why you feel like. Oh my throws feels like it's burning on my jewelry is on fire whereas the entrance on the we can keep the body at a much lower temperatures that's much more gentle. So of course I had to try it out all right. I immediately felt the heat. The hot and within sixty seconds Marty started to beat up its way he misled. And it did not stop it from pressure people don't Wear only clothes and Arab an hour rainfall in the back. This shirt off blown second thoughts and through Buffy. Inside the aches and pains I have ignored Gavin legitimate they before slowly went away from it even after a few minutes this session throw like a worked out who. My heart rate started to climb. And Max wed. Just intensified. Rick ballot but then what hired goes founders called those happy chemicals kicked dead. Few are actually release a lot of serotonin. Doesn't mean in fort bend light in their seal these happy chemicals like you're in there and feel amazing. These sessions cost about 45 dollars for thirty minutes and sixty carport hour even bring a friend predicts agility how about an end here. Ten minute. Oh. I.'s way. My goodness here the evidence. Rants. Coming soon wrong and I have been blown away though and if you try it don't forget to hydrate. Well higher dose owners recommend consulting with your doctor if you have concerns or questions about how Sonos can. Impact your health a Connecticut you know what I did good. All. In the name of journalism scenario there you're sweating out Kenya. Well here is what's watch out for today Ohio governor Mike DeWine will hold a news conference is custody and shooting in his proposal to address gun violence the governor were drowned out by crowd shouting. Do something speaking at a vigil for the victims over the weekend. Academy Award winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro director of pans lab rats. And the shape of water will be honored with a star on Hollywood's walk of fame and tonight as the national night out an annual community building campaign designed to promote. Police community partnerships. And send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Plus or forget to tune in to the debrief for an update on all our top stories. And the briefing room for breakdown of the latest headlines and politics. So we're able to lighten things up a bit today what we did bring you in new details about the alleged gunman in those two massacres but before we go we wanna turn it back. In focus on the victim. Of those two mass shooting 31 lives souls that loss. They should be remembered as more than just that statistic and a headline ever mothers fathers sons and daughters friends and loved ones and we wanted to give our condolences as well. Yeah.

