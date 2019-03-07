Transcript for It's Morning, America: Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Good morning I'm cannot move and I'm getting Norman here in the top I think snow this Wednesday number one of the crisis at the border condition that migrant detention centers have sparked protests across the country inspectors released new images of migrants towels and overcrowded facilities. Adults were packed into standing room only sells for up to a week and some migrants. Reportedly had no showers for fifteen days comes as we learn about plants to fine undocumented immigrants up to 800 dollars. Per day. For failing to leave the country number two the FBI is investigating what could be a major breach of national security an airport contractor is accused of taking more than 1000 pages of classified documents. He worked at a facility in Ohio that helps deal with threats involving missiles and cyber attacks the FBI wants to know if he sure that documents at this point no charges have been filed. On to number three now and they're race for president is getting. Later a new poll of Democrats finds senator Kabul here is is now on a virtual tie with former vice president Joseph Biden the quinnipiac poll was taken after last week's debate. Number four now the man who saved Chrysler back in the 1980s and die Lee Iacocca introduce some of Detroit's. Best selling and most important vehicles he went to war when the company introduced the must thing. And neglect Chrysler when it developed the minivan and the SUV as Chrysler commercials made him an icon in the industry. Iacocca battled Parkinson's disease he was 94 improperly number five team USA fans are celebrating across the globe this morning. US women's soccer team is one on and win away from another World Cup title after that to one nail biter against England yesterday. This morning we're hearing from the goalie who made V play of the game and it's hoped that kept me. There's yelling and excited. You know it's one of those and often get to celebrate goals being scored Sus kind of funny part of the celebration. I just sad ironic since signing I don't want arcane I mean a lot of practice stop somebody else. Absolutely and on Sunday teen USA we'll. Play the winner of today's match between Sweden and the Netherlands and meg and were Pino is expected to play. All right we're gonna get right that big story the growing outrage over the treatment of migrants detained at the southern border. Cramped and overcrowded cells from. Weeks homeland security's internal watchdog has released new images of a grim situation described by one official at the ticking time bomb. Some migrants are seen holding up notes pleading for. Help meanwhile as protesters call on congress to shut down the detention facilities. Well learning about plans to find undocumented immigrants up to 800 dollars prom date for failing to leave the country. ABC's model costar Abbie has the new. Good morning Kenneth and good morning to you today. Protesters want to bring nationwide attention to and put pressure on congress to address the immigration issue but the immigration battle between the White House. And Democrats continues to heat up. Thousands of protesters taking the streets of major cities across the country. Now holding signs that read close the camps. The nationwide movement comes after recent accounts of inhumane an unsafe conditions. And migrant border facilities we need emergency action democratic lawmakers were counting stories of migrants sleeping on concrete floors. And rooms without running water after a visit to two facilities on Monday Massachusetts congresswoman Eddie on a Pressley on CNN sharing her experience. Ask the doctor. Act that CBP facility did you think this was our public health violation. And this morning the department of homeland security's own inspector general is warning of quote dangerous overcrowding. Sharing these pictures showing some adults packed into standing room only sells. For up to a week and children with no access to showers and limited clothing. DHS responding saying it treats those in its cost city quote with the utmost dignity and respect. The report comes as a federal judge blocks the trump administration's policy. To keep asylum seekers detained pending cases finding it unconstitutional. To deny them a bond hearing. Meanwhile the president is doubling down on his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. The Redding to conduct massive deportation raids in several major cities following the fourth of July holiday if Democrats refuse to change asylum laws. Many of the target locations Sanctuary Cities a designation the president said on Fox News he blames for contributing to quote filth in those areas. Destroying this city it's in our countries all of them. Meanwhile a new request from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi she's now asking president from to impose a ninety day limit. On detaining children and she wants Homeland Security to finalize standards for medical care and hygiene but so far no timeline from the White House. On those requirements an ABC news has confirmed that ice officials have began issuing fines of up to 500000. Dollars to undocumented migrants to. Refuse to comply with the deportation orders. Now we also learned that at the law has been on the books for decades. But was only used by ice in the starting December the 2018. And allows the agency to find someone who has orders to leave 799. Dollars a day. For staying in the country to name Kenneth while Mona thank you so much for joining us this morning. And we're now hearing from pediatricians pleading to be able to treat migrant children that. Order facilities salt signs Tamar El Paso affiliate reports. Her little newborns fingers and clothes were still live and the baby was still cool. Happened nobody getting noticed that this child was so sick. One by one these four pediatricians recounted incidents where the camp for children. Previously held in detention centers with illnesses should have been detected before they left Customs and Border Protection and care. Doctor if you prove that he gets treated breastfeeding mother who has not given any water her baby was cold and not there she improperly. That baby could. And dehydration if if mom throughout the pilot and adequate doctor out of view this as this is in stark contrast to the large influx of immigrants held in 2014. He just five years ago doctors were given axes to immigrants then. Not today. But no way we were told we don't need your help. We have we have whatever medical care we can provide we're taking care. However these doctors are finding facilities do not have pediatricians who can properly detect when a child is sick. Instead they're learning children are sleeping on cold cement floors and Larry fluorescent lights left on 24 hours a day. Who did it says those conditions are close to torture. Animals shouldn't be treated like that much less human beings. Houston to come across this very frustrated and very happy yes all I'm on live it have been working to try to get into those facilities since October. Meanwhile thirty year old Honduran man just became the sixth detainee to die in ice custody since October 1 where punch change here's a bit we're learning more about the president trumps the salute to America celebration for July 4 some of the military hardware is moving into place including two Bradley fighting vehicles as well as tanks and a stealth bomber but his ABC's Martha Raddatz reports some say the salute is sending the wrong message. This is a time when there are concerns about the military being politicized. And some I've talked to say there is a whiff of politics and this. The head of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America saying this has the potential to divide and polarize. And is the very opposite of what this holiday should exempt. The Washington Post reports the National Park Service is diverting two and a half million dollars of paying for the event which is separate from the annual live concert at the other end of the National Mall. By the capital. Democrats are suing the trump administration to obtain the president's tax returns triggering a court battle that could take years to chairman of the house Ways and Means Committee filed the suit after the Treasury Department refused to honor his request despite a law saying the IRS shall furnish the tax records to certain top lawmakers. The White House called that a sham lawsuit and accuse Democrats of presidential harassment. And in the late night treat the president calls it a very sad time for America when the Supreme Court won't allow. A citizenship question on next your census. The US Census Bureau has now started printing documents for the 20/20 national headcount with out that question. The drug administration have sought its inclusion but the Supreme Court halted that effort last week. Researchers say they taken a significant step toward a possible cure for HIV. Their confidence stems from using two different Mathis told what to eliminate the virus from infected mice for the first time those methods were gene editing technology. And a separate therapeutic treatment the research was down at temple university in Philadelphia. And at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. This is going to give you chips cockroaches are becoming indestructible. Researchers in Indiana say the German cockroach. As an awful picture of your screen which lives right here in the US is now born with immunity to some poisons as developing resistance others. Find this report immunity levels are jumping up to 600%. Within one generation. Researchers say it will become almost impossible to control them using only pesticides which you know that means Kenneth Mike she was ready that's failing way to do it. Coming out team USA is on their way to the World Cup final wool rug then the big win. Over our friends across spot in the London bureau after then. Welcome back returned to the navy seal acquitted of war crimes and we're Gallagher was accused of killing an ice as prisoner in Iraq. And a courtroom bombshell fill seal admitted to the killing Gallagher says he feels vindicated but overnight. His wife spoke out furiously condemning the government clean mean it's been terrorizing her husband for months. I think this whole thing is disgust today. This morning the wife of an ABC oh acquitted of murdering an ice is prisoner. Is demanding someone be held responsible. His name has been smeared and slandered and dragged through the mud. And I think that this vindication and I hope will be a lesson learned everybody. And we need to look for the benefit of the doubt our war heroes who we send over there to fight these evil. Chief Edward Gallagher was accused of war crimes during a torn Iraq including murdering an ice is fighter sing wounded in this Iraqi TV video. Fellow navy seal Corey Scott who was granted immunity in the case testified that he saw Gallagher stab that teen. But in a shocking twist Scott also testified that he not Gallagher kill the fighter by plugging his airway to prevent her from being torture by Iraqi forces. Saying I knew he was going to die anyway. After just six hours of deliberations a jury found Gallagher not guilty on the more serious charges of murder and attempted murder. Gallagher Ers defense team argued over the course of the two week trial in the case was built on false accusations from disgruntled sailors. This not a murder there's a mutiny. This is a group of young disgruntled sailors that didn't like being told that they were cowards. And so they decide to conspired to take down the. There's a reason that we started this war and we need to finish and we don't finish at my strong where war fighters. Gallagher was convicted opposing with the body of the debt prison that could mean a four month prison sentence. But he's already served seven months behind bars whose lawyers believe he could walk Rea as soon as today. Well let's go across the find out aboard a rover in the London bureau who's been keeping an eye on the biggest international news good morning Bruno. Good morning good morning how are you I have Gil well it's a lovely sunny day here. Is glad to have you back on its morning America it's it's it's great to be here great to be here. I'm kicking off the report today about a wind heist. Don't NEL one high say these love bug dealers with a tasteful they vintage wines. At the AP's silo all of a French and to start Misha. The rest jaunt in France was broken into. And the thieves stole 600000. Dollars worth old vintage wines and they clearly know what they're about but this apparently is not news this'll sound in that in fact. Has been gun office some years and many restaurants I have expensive wines and that's not a have had to step up security to stop this happening apparently the senate was undergoing restoration and this was fooled. To have compromise security and word got out. And the fees were off to the liquid loot. I love that. What what you've ever wind. Burnout. Not read a Miami. Like the red Hawaii at a I love read our Michael Weiner actually rather too much Obama that I'm glad you did not take part in that heists are onto us citizens well who knows maybe it was me maybe sell he had right here come get him in London Scotland Yard score with carbon on the record. I'm so we've been following the riders are the tennis world turning had the mobile ten I mean you were there the course yesterday what do you tell us about Coco go off. With she's wonderful wasn't in the Jimmy what an amazing match. What amazing stillness presidents extraordinary. Young lady and she's I think goodness that the tennis water like you pay again today. Against the Slovakian champion Morin who pretends to finance and name she found quite a good chance actually she's really wonderful but I think I've really what I love. Lies bottom of sushi has innate qualities is a tennis player has self but I think our parents are has secret map weapon I met them yesterday. And that just lovely curry and candy very down to work very focused but very normal I'm I think that's one of the strengths is that she. Curry says she doesn't have ago it doesn't get stressed about what she's dated you can see that. The way she plays that she's a phenomenal kind of it's great to watch I think you'll get through to this to the third round. The softer than in a way that's that's crossed fingers and hope for lack I would like bills otherwise yeah sorry it's up to cut across hundreds of Somalis Arenas got throughs that she plays. Again tomorrow advice citing Serena Williams. And I'm Andy Murray will be playing mixed doubles together which is that that quite amazed that a threat who can forcing that as well I don't know it would look Bozo mumbled and we cannot wait to see that action on the court and so -- we're all done with you for today we really. Oh wait way ordering a live now. They know little game between the US and England. Doubt soccer football everyone at college but apparently the US right ahead of the for the July we really. While beat some marginal meaningless or marginal. Marginal well I wouldn't put it I wouldn't friendly light that it must have no effect I think it was a great day what an amazing ad vote women's soccer what an exciting game how brilliantly played both sides put the home solids it how breaking Brosseau cools. Marginal. Danube BA all that's that I say and then again hurrah for bay chaos again the full willfully it. I thought the T thing was very funny also scored the goal I think we have one here didn't see that as an insult they thought that was very funny. I think America was the bet it's even deserve to win and down good luck to them. In the World Cup but there is actually what lava. Well cop and it's a proper sport it's the cricket World Cup is going on an angle to distill it and they played nearly eight and today I'm actually really going to be watching that wanted to vote. I was so excited for you got to do you have that after our big win over U that you burn out we appreciate it not a saved by. And a Texas family says that they. Are only a lot tonight because of their quick thinking German shepherd her name is Xena and her family says she now only alerted them to the fire in their house she helped. Get them out all safely make material from our Houston affiliate. House the story. That's around mortal storm lifted the charred remains of this Montgomery fire remind Bryant to close just how bad things almost wore just me in my life let's leave my step daughter in a four month old baby whose room mrs. Having this man and I were friends last week mr. Bowes and his wife slap in only sound warning them to a fire was above but the wall operative rule retain. And talks over to kennel back up. The first king became a second as to boast dog Xena. Busted through were cattle she was trying to tell seemed to know about the church. That's when Dubose I sperm did he smelled the smoke barges Bordal. He had been burned four while they had to be the fire raged for thirty minutes the flames took almost everything with that. To Bose has insurance but it doesn't cover everything. Now the deputy constable is being rescued again this time. The people he's protected. And I'll mind fund raiser has generated nearly 5000 dollars public outsourced its people who contacted us coming out kidnapped from anymore gods and her ex. He believes another miracle as a woman and her his wife a year ago when he rescued Xena I want Goddard Huey like 35 pounds and she's just had ever boogie to thank an internal parasites per thank fifty pounds heavier and bugs removed. Xena got the chance her pay her new owner in a way I'll never forget my god to periods. And there's no doubt about. Shouldn't you she returned the favor ten Pope. And oppose hoops to get an RV returned to his home to read bills and so let's check our notifications starting with this beautiful and match. It's not very patriotic one in that in space NASA has released a stunning image of what the space agency is comparing to up. Cosmic fireworks just in time for Independence Day is your as the doom super massive star. That's bound and a double star system 7500 light years away the new view taken by the Hubble space telescope includes ultraviolet light giving the star it's. Patriotic color Pallet ahead of the fourth of July. And next to a with cots that man who's been sentenced to jail time for clogging toilets. Most of the toilets were in women's bathrooms at the community at a community center that 35 year old put plastic bottles in the making them overflow. He over no reason other then he gets urges to do quote odd things. The serial toilet clock there will also be on probation for three years a better luck. We put some future. Now to Australia order massive cast. Craps gather near Melbourne. Every year in the waters of port Phillip bay off Melbourne Australia thousands of giant spider crabs gathers they shed their old skin to allow. For growth and form a new shelve the process of multi takes up to an hour and all the crabs malt bring it to the same time the organization said that by grouping together the craps reduce their chance. A being eaten by predators while they are exposed. And it's always arises he cats and dogs playing nicely together but you don't give us got a plane often see the play taps and then back pack goes in for the kill. The Texas City expect Jeff or there. To having a quiet match until. You know lord when there but goes in I'm agree when. Got to play nice kiddies while coming out this summer of the shark might want experts as the recent uptick in attacks that necessarily. Cause for concern after this. Better watch out for today the heat index across the southeast as forecast to be as well into the hundreds going into the fourth of July. Feeling like a hundred degrees from Nashville the Philadelphia. And that makes things interesting for more than twelve million passengers estimated to go through security at airports nationwide over the holiday weekend Sunday is expected to be the busiest day for travel with more than 41 million people coming home from vacation. The independence burger eating championship will award 15100 dollars caps in the first place finisher Molly Skyler will defend her title at the burger Washington DC at noon eastern. And the US women's soccer team will find out we'll go play in the World Cup final Sweden takes on. Netherlands in the semifinals US beat Sweden two to nothing in the first round. Plus don't forget to do into the debrief for an update on our top stories and the briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines and politics. Now to another shark attacked this summer this time the victim was a surfer. Police say the eighteen year old was bit on his foot and Florida's new Smyrna it. Beach inlet. This latest shark attack is leading to growing fears across the Atlantic coast but at least one shark expert says our fear of sharks is irrational this morning or diving into the science behind was driving up here here's ABC's dime as they don't. It's every beach goers worst nightmare. Coming face to face with the c.'s most feared apex predator. Now a spate of recent shark encounters are generating terrifying headlines across the globe one killed in Hawaii the 65 year old grandfather was swimming about sixty yards from shore when he was viciously involves. Three bitten in North Carolina like that nine please help me. Issue a temporary thing. You should years she's barely even bears chased permeated her leg all the goals. A young woman tragically killed in the Bahamas Jordan was fatally attacked by three sharks according to police severing her or. Her mother just feet away from her from the water. And then this haunting drawn image captured by a Florida father showing a shark swimming toward his three kids that kids were standing in the water and I was like. You know can't get around you see that chart Samie breaded our kids it was here. Honey I was like living and that of the wire and tank kills and get him out of the water when my mom right. Telling him to get out. Power sharks has long terrified and fascinated people but for marine biologist Jeremiah Sullivan in his decades long study of sharks has let him on a personal quest to get even closer to these dangerous predators and his word undocumented and TV shows. You have to figure out a way to work for the sharks without disrupting their natural behaviors and a cage in the water or safety divers are a bunch of other people. Ten to Alter the behavior of animals. Forty years ago he created the sharks you. A protective armor that allowed him to safely study them three of cages the suit is now used by researchers at all over the world. You're eighteen now. She leading Jeremiah I got up close and personal with sharks and the Long Island aquarium. Protected by kings and most people never get this close to sharks and the reality is shark bites are even rarer. You're about thirty times more likely to be struck by lightning and killed. And you are to be bitten by itself here about a hundred times more likely. To get in a car accident that injured on your way to the beach so shut bites are incredibly rare back. This Gavin Naylor is among the world's leading shark attack experts. He just returned from ocean X is one big wave mission in the Bahamas crew his team set out to tag deep water trucks. Or if you. If we looked over the long to tangle. Trends we see that there is a very slight increase. Over the last fifty years and we believe this is largely because there are lot more people missing recreational sports however two years ago. We thawra substantial debt in the number of shop lights globally. Oh. He says we have an irrational fear of sharks cultivated over the years by popular culture. With films like jaws defining our image of the animals for generations. Shark bites are horrific events and that effect tragic events and it creates a sort of wave of acts that spreads throughout. The local population and it is it's this very violence and very traumatic but a lot of things in nature. I'll most of the world's shark populations are in decline as a result of overfishing. And habitat loss is now estimated that ninety quote double shots visas. Are threatened. With extinction by contrast. Narrow straps on average six people that are killed and shops every year. Be careful out there right now that is our question of the day are you going to change any of your plans this holiday a year that lot of looks at the beach. Are you going to be more aware Oregon and just did either folic around there aren't any nervous or your just like Kate. Out there that tweet us comment here on base but gore to it is ABC's live lettuce and now well. And sick troubles if you're right now today. We'll see you tomorrow Avago when we're here Polly Girard. And underwent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.