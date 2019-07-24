Transcript for It's Morning, America: Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Good morning I'm gonna move and I'm Judy Norman here in the top I think snow this Wednesday number one all eyes are on Capitol Hill as Robert Mueller prepares to testify he'll take questions today from two house committees with his long time eight at his side Democrats are hoping to have Mueller repeats America's most damning findings out loud and revived interest. In the rush approved. Number two the embattled governor of Puerto Rico local media outlets are reporting that or Carter or Zale is resigning today the governor's office is not commenting on the reports. And this would be an abrupt about face virus they Oakland refused to step aside. Despite nearly two weeks of sometimes violent protests police defensive private chats between the governor and his inner circle turned out. Triggered demands for his resignation. On to number three now a major victory for 9/11 first responder. Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill that funds their care for decades this event eighteen year battle for first responders who got sick while working rescue recovery. At the World Trade Center site comedian Jon Stewart pressure lawmakers to act. On the legislation along with gravely ill first responders. Does I think we can all agree I'm the real hero and yeah I'm hopeful that today. Begins the process of being able to heal without the burden of having that case. And right before the senate vote this image was snapped at Stewart smiling at. At Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell walked by Stuart heavily criticized it Arnold shirt and a funding fight. Some of the 9/11 heroes who worked with Stewart die before the bill was passed the president is expected to sign it. We had to keep confident before a rare and terrifying tornado struck multiple locations in Cape Cod wind gusting up to a 110. Miles per hour. Look here ripped the roof off this popular hotel tens of thousand people. Are with out power in this dramatic video from a sailboat finds. And the waves there trying to navigate England wired has been tornadoes. And finally number five the price seat pair of. Kick they are known as Nike's moon shoes and made just sold at auction for more than 437000. Dollars. That's the new world record for the highest amount ever paid for a single pair of sneakers Canadian collector is the new owner and. This user created out of the 1972. Olympics only a dozen pairs were made. A lot of money for some thirty to the moon walk whole whole whole. Hi everyone to the cereals damages. Steady state now look it's morning and I get hungry. Who. I hope you're having a good idea or morning. There's your credit risk right today can you need only energy you can add yes it is going to be a very busy morning and let's get right to epic story the highly anticipating. Anticipated testimony. A former special counsel Robert Mueller place to speak at linked for the first time since wrapping up the Russian investigation. Callers are paring back to back before two house committees eager to grill him on his findings about president stop at Muller's request one if its closes aides will be sitting next to him. At the witness table are ABC's Trevor alt is right there on Capitol Hill. From we know you got a long day ahead. Yeah really is a busy day Kenneth we know that this has been controversial from the beginning of the Mueller investigation we know that there was insufficient evidence of collusion. But it also did not fully exonerate the president and today Robert Mueller is going to be fielding questions about those conclusions and how we reach them. In this highly anticipated testimony. Today after two years of investigating in nearly 500 witnesses interviewed special counsel Robert Moeller finally taking questions in front of the house judiciary and Intelligence Committees. The special counsel's testimony anxiously awaited by congress and the American people they'll bowler himself wanting tool voided from the beginning. Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. Moeller notoriously tight lipped only giving 110 minute statement at the conclusion of his investigation. Democrats hoping under questioning him reveal whether he would've charged president trump with a crime if it weren't for the Justice Department rule against prosecuting a sitting president. Intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff already conceding that's not likely but he thinks even straightforward testimony will be useful for. Many Americans just learning what's in the report will be a revelation. Both parties preparing for the testimony had a time with mock hearings sources telling ABC news that Democrats are framing their questions for yes or no answers. And have been preparing for what one aide called potential Republican antics Republican representative Jim Jordan already objecting to a late request from special counsel Moeller to have his longtime eighty aaron's at least sworn in alongside him president trump also weighing in saying is that Lee's appearance should not be allowed and again calling the investigation I'll read witch hunt. Forty million. Now's interview 500. President trump has gone back and forth as to whether or not he'll be watching as Moeller is testifying and Robert Mueller himself has said he's not really gonna reveal anything other than what's already been written he has said quote the report is of my testimony. Today Kenneth. All right Trevor we wish you locked lot of very busy day there and Capitol Hill we will all be locked. And it's they would ABC news for live coverage of the Robert similar hearings beginning this morning at 815 ABC's powerhouse political team will be standing by. That other news in American born teenager wrongfully detained by immigration officials for more than three weeks has been released an attorney for eight year old Francisco got bodies. Says he was picked up on suspicion of being in the country illegally when he was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint and Texas. Even though he is a US citizen and was carrying a state I deem so far no comment from officials. And there's new evidence this morning of resistance to the crackdown and conduct. Undocumented migrants across the country some communities are taking a stand against ice rates that includes a group of neighbors in Nashville who helped shield an immigrant father. ABC's Steve Wilson Sami were. Ports. This is the scene playing out in cities across the country neighbors taking on ice agent. In Nashville they formed a human chain successfully blocking two immigration agent. Taking away a father who's lived here for the last fourteen years he was inside the white van with his son when he did it. Five million other friends we didn't do it today would do it tomorrow. This is what America's all about. Even the sheriff refused a call to the scene saying in a statement this morning that his office does not in any way participate in ice raids. And Kansas City this family was broadcasting live on FaceBook as ice agents moved in to detain the husband. Officer smashed the window. But the truth you. The idea what the patient. In a statement the government explained that in this case the man was an immigration fugitive. With the prior criminal history that includes misdemeanor offenses and they say he had a legally reenter the United States under an assumed name. One thing that's being underlying in this debate over immigration and enforcement is that the number of removal orders under the current administration. It's still below the number of removal orders under the Obama administration. Stephenson Sami ABC news Atlanta are things Steve. More than three million people could lose their food stamp benefits under a new proposal by the trump administration the Agriculture Department claims the rule would save two and a half billion dollars a year and end widespread abuse of the program. Also known as snap. But changing the Lee seeks to determine eligibility. Democrats say it would take money away from families that need to be fed. President top is suing his home state of new York and the house Ways and Means Committee and an effort to keep his tax returns under wraps a newly enacted New York State law allows key committees. Shares to obtain the state returns comes attorney is calling it presidential harassment and political retribution. The Democrats say they need to returns to search for potential conflicts of interest and corruption. At least two settlements could be announced today between FaceBook and government agencies that settlements would end his speech between the company and the Federal Trade Commission as wills the Securities and Exchange Commission. Both agencies have been looking to Facebook's privacy practices. FTC settlement will reportedly include a five billion dollar fine. A front from the SEC is expected to be around a hundred million dollars some lighter news elegant seem to solve immediate mystery and New York City. Meeting mystery man found an I'm Eaton and outbursts sitting on a street in Queens. Look at that the rapper all open ready to be eaten it's especially odd because the closest in N out restaurant is 15100. Miles from New York City. One Twitter theory suggesting it was a movie prop. Or that it was part of a bunch of burgers flowing in for. Our party I think the latter there I can't probably write off on there and announced that in some locking New York City rat had a real good. Up not a person and I wrap every day ever had a bison burger. Video from Yellowstone park shows while life is wild for reasons here we are talking about prices. Tourists. Just feet away from bison were all of a sudden it starts to charge head straight toward two adults. You see them run out of the way in a nine year old girl flipping her in the air. She was treated. From the park clinic we're told that girl is OK eight and it's believed that the two people running away are her parents yet he on social media. Don't like that detail I may have been having a field day. Right because I cannot imagine a bison charging toward my child and running the other way. I like to think that I would have the power to stop a buy said. If it work better for my child because I don't think so highly as a parent you think that I also would think that I wouldn't be. Petty a bison are massing right or wire. Diet. Able to be in that situation does not question of the day how do you feel about these animal interactions last week it was a man near a bear and momma bear was like you know. Right now by my cubbies. Should people be getting close to these animals or should they remember that there wildly animals yet tell us what you think in the comments section or tweet us at ABC news lives let us now. Coming up we have a new world and we're. Actor and you grow up what this one's all about. After this. Welcome back a new prime minister aren't taking power today in Britain's conservative Boris Johnson is a former journalist and a former mayor of London. He's already these digging power and authority facing a daunting challenge to Scowcroft the find out that exist to him equality in London with details good morning Julia. Boeing today morning katic yes that's right this morning a Briton is preparing to welcome. A new prime minister but does let big shy genetic serenading. All inauguration it is classic British. On this statement bus the incumbent prime minister entries in May will offer her resignation to the queen and then shortly often you come up Boris Johnson. Will then head to Buckingham Palace where the queen will anoint him and will OSCON to form a government in had name. And that's all I give. Niches. It bars Johnson they selected a date in history for the United Kingdom. The new prime minister will need into Downing Street to lead the country's regrets that the nation's biggest challenge since world routine. Boris Johnson on Tuesday overwhelmingly baited in by members of the Conservative Party. And a jock. This change in leadership coming in the middle of a parliamentary session that he is not PM just yet. To reason may will deliver a final prime minister's questions before heading to the palace to quit. West soon off to Boris Johnson will follow to meet the queen. And she will ask him to form a new government as prime minister. He NRA. Knows that it's. There will be people. Around the place. Who question the wisdom of your decision. But he faces a host a reception from some members of his day in Ponte several ministers quitting their jobs before he's even taken office I. Across the pond some warmer webs for him from present trump. Top spot. This is Britain truck. Well fuzz thing on bars is in threat is to appoint his new cabinet fast he will slack the members of the old guard that he doesn't want to keep. And then you'll named to number ten and appoint his minister says. One by one all the told this morning indicates that we can expect. Cabinet full of the best credentials with more women of color. More women and people have come at southern skies. I'm Julie let me remember what you set up the top there a so no big shelves though was that she ate at our and our operations here in the united. Life set us so unlikely to deliver safe guys I can't imagine why you think that meant but his chickens there and we Brett had a big pension problem in seconds right. You guys nailed I'm this is not like this this is a constitutional. Requirement that it's done this way because of closed the queen as our head of state now when there's a change in saw Brent that's a whole new issue of buying and dot. Hopefully UN haven't for quite some what many has come. You guys have a big year over there and there's like trump and it's not that I would close analytical they're like I've made me. Nation. Of the sovereign is kind of buy equipment in inaugurate the ago and you figure out. I don't think you can see in the what you watch this back you're gonna see he's looking at his notes is if he has written down what you said at a very shaky ground game over yet there well. We appreciate on my doing it now is known about have. Particularly we appreciate it our instructor gratification is now starting with a fellow here of the honor system before aware. A store lost 800 dollars worth the money after asking customers to drop their he meant and out boxing had that they display its druthers honey set up in Pope county taxes. Eight but the money here while watching you people when an air took jugs of Heidi they put up a surveillance system against that image is now looking for 800 dollar Vickie. Sticky the thinking he's geeky looking out wait what's that saying it for those who steal about. That being don't do it they're hoping it. Like another like I think it just got that. Sticky five fingered discount. EU mix in the Q but isn't that he admits that yes. Sticky fingers public we showed UK that was supposed to be and no one at themed apple is mistakenly. Marijuana themed town are right so this is another cake mistake for real big mistake a mom calls her daughter lizard. Once the birthday cake this is having birthday lizard and say that it's as happy birthday loser lose certain might wanna start make injuries those that have the store doesn't expect that he would not a gap they got a better. That means a little one. And we have a new world racked turn out now and a Welsh woman nicknamed bad piece queen. The lowest note. Listen to Wear. Okay. Okay today hello can you go. I'm an annual renewal rule typically bad would it buoyant and all right there we have another solo I go lower bastard and we have another new world record our man wrapped his wife and plastic and other two minutes. So inspiring we tried it our interns Sophia and and Isabella diva hand there. And that got fabricated by. He's surprised you act of violence against me right there on TV ads that I was guided down I and then it's an act couldn't breathe. That's what I really get our world needs now so to mentor who's now on those early morning hours the yeah a lot of fun we shared the ill and a Colorado bear. Walked into a marijuana dispensaries what could go wrong sound about right ranked numbers of Muncie. That it happened in Lyons a little north of boulder the mayor Brent offense at the bus depot quite a name certain stick around first not. He's looking at a dumpster tried to get in get some food but the bear resisting container did its job so. There egos he figures he'll take it with them food to go he can get into account you statin in the area for about an hour but back container held tight. Us hi I'm lying about storming area 51 unit can't stop a sol now the day after and there is. Plans there are planned Stew storm. Walk miss. I are messed me I'm not seeing not like what you find. The topic the aliens over Nazi any victory gallop coming up how Hollywood is shooting sex scenes in the meat to error. We'll hear from the specialists hired to keep actor Saif. And that's. Here's what to watch our force today former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before congress about its investigation. These are Russian interference between fixing elections and possible obstruction of justice our president from. Full coverage begins at 8:15 eastern right here on ABC news lives. And president trouble travel to Wheeling, West Virginia for a campaign event tonight but he said he may feel a little bit of the Mueller hearing meanwhile Democrats. Presidential hopefuls including Joseph Biden Cory Booker comma Harris Elizabeth Warren burger theaters will make their case to voters at the NAACP candidate forum. And space acts will pay tribute to the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo eleven moon landing mission analog to bear dragon cargo spacecraft. Which will bear the Apollo logo on its lead to the International Space Station. Plus every advantage of the briefing room for breakdown of the proper Muller's testimony in the latest headlines in politics. Bought TV show the movies what's the boundary the sex on screen a new movement has begun off screen thanks in part to the me too movement. This is Hollywood's way to make sure the actors Baring all feel protected his ABC's juju Chang. What I told him that I was here. And me gray hair right now. Almost nothing is off limits in HBO's latest boundary pushing show euphoria. The gritty teen drama stars in des and a web of young actors portraying drug use some hardcore sex among high school apps. As dramas become edgier there's a need for a new kind of safety net one that allows actors to feel safe on sat. And legally define how much skin they show. And how much sex they engage in on screen. It's amazing how much better the product is the wind at the actors know what they're going to work and are not going to be sexually assaulted that day. They're called intimacy coordinators someone whose job it is to oversee and even choreograph sex scenes. Pre planning every embrace every touch and how is being. An intimacy coordinator like being a stunt coordinators we are not actually having sex onset. But we are telling the story about there are ways to cheat that there are ways to also do it safely with. Hygiene sexual health. All of that in mind. A Lisa road is helped create intimacy directors international a former actor herself her group literally broke the handbook for intimacy. On stage and on screen. We met up in Manhattan where her services are now in high demand working multiple projects including season three of the dues each had. Centered on the porn industry in the seventies. After positive feedback from the deuce HBO now requires an intimacy coordinator on all of its scripted show it's. It is good for business on one hand it PDs covering your ass on the other hand they realize that. There like this is not for us this is for the industry and my sense is that. What made them think of it now. Is a hash tank movement known as. Me two times that absolutely I don't think anyone had any idea. How big of an issue and really why. It's it's an issue that's long plagued Hollywood balancing the art of simulating sacks with the toll it takes on actors. I didn't build this incredible B king Adam. These pasty sometimes I think it's awkward as Sandra Bullock describes her sex scene in a time to kill I'm not one of people who is a good exhibitions. At other times it can be overwhelming. As Jennifer Lawrence explained here in a round table for the Hollywood reporter I. I have my first real sex scene and it's just very vulnerable and you never you don't know what's to matching up in wanna do it real human everything to be real but the like. This new age of consent now extending beyond Hollywood to Broadway and college Steve. Peters let me get back on how to explain these contraptions as soon as rural settled here. I mean what took today it's Aaron Lawrence it's a consent and communication marks out how to approach found half the communication. Working on scenes and it's missing a new crop of creatives hoping to disrupt the power structure in Hollywood. To usher in a new generation of accountability what we absolutely need though it. To see diversity and proper conduct in the workplace is more women or people of color in the executive suites that's the only thing that's going to change anything. For Nightline I'm juju Chang in Los Angeles. Why are things did you do there it is very eye opening and obviously there are things there including place that would include an intimacy coordinator. I think will help actors ads they absolutely. Up front costs today that's Wednesday. Everything we'll see you tomorrow ago when.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.