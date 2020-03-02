Transcript for Mother arrested after bedridden girl, 7, found dead during welfare check

They city police made a disturbing discovery after doing a welfare check at this apartment here on Bordeaux drive when they got here. They say they found a seven year old girl dead inside also inside was the girls to younger siblings and mother who is now in jail. This heartbreaking Brenda Wilson came outside after hearing ambulances and seeing her next door neighbor. Crying telling her her seven year old daughter inside was dead. Police would later arrest the mother 26 year old Loren dean. At no reason to believe she did anything that would constantly posting no reason to Brenda says dean would sometimes sleeper children home alone. He can only three hits in Saddam's home and one you know this from being. He coming at 5 o'clock in the morning police tell us they found a seven year old bedridden with a medical condition a distinctive little girls they've seen personally. I have no reason to believe. That she was in turning thing. Daniel Glover watched from across the street as police investigated that's really sad because I have some Hillary their. So I wonder how that happened in Reno and. You know especially genetic his suit investigators took dean's two other children a five year old. In three month old from the home dean was taken to the Matagorda county jail police tell us she faces three counts of abandoning or endangering a child. John distillery I feel really bad for she's the state. Up to date for the whole situation. In Bay City MTJ Parker ABC thirteen. Eyewitness News.

