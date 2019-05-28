Mother bear appears with 4 cubs in Pennsylvania backyard

More
A Pennsylvania family couldn't contain its excitement when a mother bear and her four cubs appeared in their backyard.
0:49 | 05/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother bear appears with 4 cubs in Pennsylvania backyard
Look at the cubs look it up from elementary. Look at and. My. Oh my home my. 00. And Diane good inventors. Oh we'll. You can't allow you can't. You can't go wrong but you can't go out look at. Our. There's more cops. There's four hubs Terry. There's floor odds. Are. You. The candidate that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"A Pennsylvania family couldn't contain its excitement when a mother bear and her four cubs appeared in their backyard.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63316986","title":"Mother bear appears with 4 cubs in Pennsylvania backyard","url":"/US/video/mother-bear-appears-cubs-pennsylvania-backyard-63316986"}