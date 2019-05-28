Transcript for Mother bear appears with 4 cubs in Pennsylvania backyard

Look at the cubs look it up from elementary. Look at and. My. Oh my home my. 00. And Diane good inventors. Oh we'll. You can't allow you can't. You can't go wrong but you can't go out look at. Our. There's more cops. There's four hubs Terry. There's floor odds. Are. You. The candidate that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.