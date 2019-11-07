Transcript for Mother, boyfriend charged after 3-year-old girl drowns

It's common quiet here at the new river this afternoon but just overnight there were more than a hundred people here searching for three year old Josie Burleson. We learned heart breaking news just hours ago that her body was found floating in the water around 1 this morning. Did he was reported missing from house on rocky road around 730 last night about a 150 yards from the river. Do these grand pot tells me she was a rambunctious little girl with a lot of energy. Cheryl donegan but the with county sheriff's office says he's seen a number of drownings occur in the new river. But this one is especially hard to deal with because she was so young he said Jodi death is on her mother and her mother's voice. In this case they're the parents of the didn't. Head into. And now they laughter. Teresa Mary where paintings and other under book methamphetamine. Jesse's mother Kimberly Moore and her mother's boyfriend Adrian pocket both tested positive for methamphetamine since morning. They were arrested and charged with felony child neglect reporting in with county and we slacker eighties he thirteen.

