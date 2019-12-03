Transcript for Mother and father of slain USC student ask public for help

I'm victories. Mama. It's kind of an identity I gained when he. Came into the world. His eyes were deep. And would always say he had something going on behind those islands. And Victor was always expanding my. My borders. And so I was to wanted to take a few moments so that people would understand. It is not a homicide numbers statistic. Or or or just another thankfully. Gunned down in south central Los Angeles want he want to know and Victor came into the world trying. He was drumming from the moment he could sit up and not just like hitting. Things to make noise like all little human people do victims listening for us now. And he believed that music could heal the world. Of violence and sickness. Diction. And in his desire to bring. Music medicine that's when he caught it took the world. Brought until Los Angeles the city of ancients. You know there are people in the community who can help. Just. Say something to the police. Don't be sorry. Silence is worse than the actual bullet that killed what's. Sold. If you know certain. So I sucked into the police. If you have any clue or any thing the make right. It's. Helped the police oh. You know step forward. And even the people involved. Be a man. Respect. Life. Would be a man and stoked for. And take responsibility for your actions. And I'm dedicated my life its work. As a council members to eradicating the violence that is too pervasive in our communities of common. Network started long before. Victor was taking. Long before. My grandson was taking. Statistics show that. Black and brown boys. Teenagers to young adults. Are more likely to die. From gun violence. It's 63 times more likely in my city. And their white peers. That's an epidemic America can care. They individuals playing their parts in this painful painful turn. And so. Many mothers. Even here in Los Angeles that no this pain. Twomey. To off. So we. That effort to name Oakland that low life city because we intend. To do it Victor tokens to change the vibration. To send love out as a healing energy. From Oakland to the war. Let Oakland do you see for you live picture. He beat for you. You can come from who will love you back into wholeness and back into your own community. Were you know that you don't have to Iran or skin are take a life. You don't have to be about that life in him. We want our city. All of our cities. And our nation to heal. And we're gonna continue to do their work. In Victor will continue to be America. Thank you.

