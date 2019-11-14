-
Now Playing: Amber Alert issued for missing Florida 5-year-old
-
Now Playing: At least 6 hurt in shooting at California high school, suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: Mother made 'numerous false statements' about missing 5-year-old, police say
-
Now Playing: ‘They were horrified’: Students on people running from gunfire
-
Now Playing: Multiple NFL teams to send reps to Colin Kaepernick’s workout
-
Now Playing: ‘Shaking and crying’: Student describes shooting chaos
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving's trendiest dessert is the pumpkin roll: Here’s how to make it
-
Now Playing: ‘He lost control’: Father discusses son’s conviction for killing Chinese scholar
-
Now Playing: Father, fiancé of missing Chinese scholar on their desperate search to find her
-
Now Playing: School shooting scene is ‘controlled chaos,’ photog says
-
Now Playing: Shooting reported at high school in Santa Clarita, multiple believed to be injured
-
Now Playing: 3 cows believed to have been washed out to sea found
-
Now Playing: Therapy dogs sighted on Capitol Hill amid 1st public impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: No charges for CO police in shooting of black man
-
Now Playing: Monkey makes a snowball, then eats it
-
Now Playing: Dead newborn with umbilical cord attached found lying on ground in vacant lot
-
Now Playing: Drone pilot captures footage of whale swimming near surfers
-
Now Playing: Police searching park with bloodhounds for missing woman
-
Now Playing: Feds bust brothers for alleged $6 million counterfeit iPhone ring
-
Now Playing: Man tries to smuggle $400,000 worth of liquid cocaine in shampoo bottles: Officials