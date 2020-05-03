Transcript for Mother of missing Idaho children to be extradited to Idaho

The mother of two missing children from Idaho has returned to the state. To face felony charges for Gallo was extradited from Hawaii where she was being held on five million dollars bail she's due in court tomorrow. That was accused of felony child desertion and other charges her seven year old son in seventeen year old daughter hadn't been seen since September. Parents are gonna want to hear this one IQ is were calling more than 800000. Thrusters because they can tip over and crushed children. Owners are being told to stop using the three torture test immediately refunds are being offered or you can get a repair kit to attached the dressers to a wall. At least six have tipped over and have been the incidents have been reported.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.