Transcript for Mother of 2 missing, vehicle found: Officials

Police have found the carbon missing out northern Keller for a mother but not the woman herself Heather from Meena. Disappear three weeks ago the mother of three had just been released from the hospital after breaking her collar bone. Mother cost the disappearance quote beer suspicious. Police are not saying exactly where in Eldorado county could mean as infinity G 35 was found or if there are any other developments in the investigation. The area has about sixty miles east of Sacramento. And the police are searching for suspects who incited panic attic Houston mall. A man wearing a red half mask jumped on a table in the food court and the now two's going to kill himself. The suspect was holding a bag and threw it and that sparked chaos. Sending shoppers as you see they're fleeing from the mall. Police are investigating this as a terror threat. At least two people were injured and the stamp heating crowds it's the latest and a string of false alarms since last week's mass shootings.

