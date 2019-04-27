Transcript for Mother of missing 6-year-old arrested on child cruelty charges

My. I. Role panicked desperation from the family of duke Flores a six year old autistic boy from Apple Valley officially missing since yesterday but no one outside his home has seen him since April 14. And fears are growing tonight at something terrible has happened to him. I just want. To find you but I believe my sisters they are they add that they now what we really honestly trying to. He's sisters are Duke's mother Jackie and her twin sister Jennifer who live in this Apple Valley home with duke and two other kids. Jackie was arrested last night on child cruelty charges but there is still no sign of duke. Today the property was searched in two vehicles were total weight from the home. When do his grandmother got suspicious date told her Duca tried to smother a baby with a pillow. It had been sent to a mental hospital. When that story didn't check out grandma called police. I think that maybe they discipline and look chic Jennifer discipline that they've got hand off planned development today. She got angry and it went too far I don't know we know that there's nobody in there so where is duke. A emotions were hard to contain tonight tomorrow at noon the family planned to convene a search party and are looking for help. He's come out here to mark two mind. We need all the help thinking.

