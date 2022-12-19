Mother, stepfather arrested as FBI, police search for missing 11-year-old

Madalina Cojocari, 11, was last seen at home on Nov. 23, the FBI said.

December 19, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live