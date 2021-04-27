Mother sues social media giants, says they're to blame for daughter’s suicide

The family of Selena Rodriguez, an 11-year-old girl who died by suicide, said her exposure and addiction to Instagram and Snapchat pushed her to a breaking point.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live