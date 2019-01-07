Transcript for Motion filed to dismiss manslaughter charges against mother of unborn fetus

And liars for an Alabama woman indicted for manslaughter after she lost her. Fetus when she was shot have filed a motion to have the charges dismissed more Shane Jones. It was the mother of a six year old also was five months pregnant when another woman shot her in the stomach during an argument over the baby's father last December. A grand jury declined to indict the other woman after police say Jones is the one who started the fight instead. Jones was arrested last week the district attorney's office has not yet decided whether or not to prosecute. The child's injuries and our client's injuries. And the child's death are not the result of what our Clive. They're the result of a person using a pistol. To resolve and argued. A hearing on the request to dismiss the charges has been scheduled for July 9.

