Now Playing: Motorcycle scare sends hundreds fleeing in Times Square

Now Playing: Gun control in the spotlight for 2020 Presidential candidates

Now Playing: Motorcycle backfiring causes mass panic in Times Square

Now Playing: El Paso 11-year-old starts 22 acts of kindness challenge in wake of shooting

Now Playing: El Paso journalist talks Latino community's fears following El Paso shooting

Now Playing: Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke condemns Trump's El Paso visit

Now Playing: Trump arrives in Dayton ahead of visits to city and El Paso

Now Playing: Family of suspected Dayton shooter is 'shocked and devastated'

Now Playing: New video shows Dayton suspect inside bar

Now Playing: Birds of prey used to scare off aggressive seagulls in NJ

Now Playing: Millions in US brace for severe storms

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Now Playing: What parents need to know about ridesharing for kids

Now Playing: Pilot shares story of survival after crash into Canadian wilderness

Now Playing: Family of woman killed by sharks recalls daughter's last moments

Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Toni Morrison

Now Playing: El Paso, Gilroy shootings spark domestic terror concerns

Now Playing: Pressure grows for Congress, Trump to act on gun legislation