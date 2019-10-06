Transcript for Motorcyclist hit by lightning dies in crash

While a lightning strike caused the bikers death in Central Florida this is the victims helmet police say. He was struck by lightning while riding his motorcycle interstate 95 new Ormond Beach yesterday. He was flipped off the bike when it veered off the road. A hiker who was rescued after spending six days stranded in the Arkansas wilderness has now been released from the hospital. Joshua McClatchy of Texas says his rescue was a result of hundreds of miracles. Is on a solo hike to celebrate his 38 birthday when he got lost he Texas mother to call for help and searchers used his cell phone signal. And a helicopter with infrared technology to zero in on is locations. They are being date Bill Clinton take a couple of sucks up camel back to sell or exchange. I IG audit councils are still considerably better. McClatchy said he thought he'd never see anybody again that terrain was so rough it took rescuers. Four hours to carry amount.

