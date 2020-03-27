Transcript for Motorman dead, dozens injured in suspicious Harlem subway fire

New details emerging on a deadly subway fire in Harlem a 36 year old MTA worker was killed and several others injured. When flames erupted on a subway train at the 110 street station the MCA delivered an update on the tragedy earlier today. Eyewitness News reporter Angie perk it has a very latest he is live in Harlem NJ the. And right crime scene investigating the arson bomb squad fire marshal's little ball on the scene here on Lenox avenue and this is a hate crime scene what. Happened here is now believed. Two had been an act of arson fire on board a northbound number two train. In the middle of the night. All Eyewitness News obtained this photo this morning which shows the wreckage inside the 110 street station. The fire left the train operator of the motor man dead. It happened at around 3 AM again and to train headed northbound. It was a train's conductor who saw the smoke pouring out of the second car. And an off duty conductor got the riders off the train. Their injuries I'm told were all minor smoke inhalation things like that. Along with five firefighters. Yes and motor men could not be saved identified by his union today. It's 36 year old Garrett. Goebel six years with the MTA now the cause of the fire. Still not clear at this hour but investigators believe it was an act of arson life whom and why we still do not know. Investigators say there were several other small fires set along the route and they may be related. There were other fires that we're looking at that we have to see is connected to this on 86 street. And 96 freed within the transit system we're looking at that. We're also looking at a fire on a 116 street as we speak. The most important thing they need to his four witnesses to come phone 180577. Tips. Again investigators are appealing now to the public for help of course the transit system has a whole network of surveillance cameras. Needless to say detectives are now moving through the various stations. Canvassing or surveillance video that might help them pinpoint a suspect. As for service on the 12 and three it is shut down through this area all north of 42 street 237. Street. Indefinite a lot at Holloman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.