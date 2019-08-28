Transcript for Possible multi-billion dollar opioid settlement from OxyContin maker

And next to the massive settlement in the works for the maker of OxyContin Purdue Pharma. At defacing thousands of lawsuits accused of fueling the open joint epidemic now wearing the company may offer billions of dollars to settle those cases. This morning a possible multi billion dollar deal for the maker of the painkiller OxyContin and Purdue Pharma is facing more than 2000. Lawsuits related to old feeling deaths and addictions. This morning a source tells ABC news Purdue Pharma is willing to give up at least ten billion dollars to settle those cases. In a statement the company says while Purdue Pharma is prepared to defend itself vigorously in the open to it litigation. It sees little good coming from years of wasteful litigation and appeals do you believe Purdue's marketing was overly aggressive. For the first time we're hearing sworn testimony from Purdue Pharma us former chairman and president doctor Richard sackler. Members of his family owned the company which made billions developing in selling OxyContin. You know. OxyContin. Is more powerful or less powerful a drug and more clean. Depends what you Miller powerful if powerful means. Potency. Absolutely. It is twice as potent morphing. The goods 12015 were released by the news group pro public. Under oath sackler said it was wrong to blame feel good crisis on their marketing but the company ended up settling paying twenty million dollars. There is no way that this is intended or had the effect. Of causing positions. To overlook. The fact that it was twice as potent. It was cold out in virtually every promotional. Piece of literature. And Purdue Pharma and the sackler family have denied the allegations and all those lawsuits.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.