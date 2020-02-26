Transcript for ‘Multiple fatalities’ in shooting at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee

This remains an active scene. There are multiple fatalities. We know that the police department the fire department have been working extensively this sheriff is here as well. Again what is happening is. There was a horrific shooting that has occurred. Word urging all residents. And people in this area to stay away from this area. Simply because of traffic diversions at things like that but that they are. Continuing their sweep to make sure that nothing more is occurring but again it is a horrible horrible day for. The employees. Here is that very rough day for anybody who is close to this situation so. We don't have any more details right now but I just want to let you know what I know again there are multiple people who have died. I believe including the shooter. And we'll have more information in the next several hours Maine what's your sense of us this response and just the sense that what this means for the city today. Well again you can see behind me the police in the fire departments are here they are doing everything they can. This is a situation is still very fluid so. I can't see anything more than that right now other than please stay away from this area right now we'll have more information. As soon as we learn more information anything it where it. Again they they're they've pinpointed a building but I don't even go into that right now as they continue. I think I don't know the answer that either again I don't wanna give I don't give incorrect information so what I know is there are multiple people who have died. And they are still. Doing a sweep to make sure that nothing else is going to be discovers.

