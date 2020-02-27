{"duration":"1:55","description":"The shooting occurred at the MillerCoors building in western Milwaukee and the gunman has been described by sources as a disgruntled employee who was fired. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69243788","title":"Multiple people have been killed in a mass shooting in Milwaukee ","url":"/US/video/multiple-people-killed-mass-shooting-milwaukee-69243788"}