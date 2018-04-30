Transcript for Multiple rounds of severe weather expected in central US

Some strong winds and high temperatures feeling fast moving wildfires in northern Arizona. As many as 1000 homes are threatened and some buildings have already been destroyed. Evacuations have been ordered for several communities about 8000 acres have a review burned so far. I'm not for look at your weather on this money morning. Severe storms in western Texas and New Mexico pelted the region with large hail and winds up to sixty miles per hour. Trees were stripped of their least that there are no reports of damage to buildings are any injuries. Looking at today's temperatures the high now but particularly 78 degrees. Dallas New Orleans and Miami lot reach 83 the high and Minneapolis will also be 78. Actually warmer than in Los Angeles but at the Pacific northwest in the northeast will be looking at fifty degrees.

