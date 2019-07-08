Transcript for Multiple shots fired by 3 officers, killing teacher

Taylor township police were assisted here at the scene by. Deputies from the Allegheny county sheriff's office Vietnam police sharks -- police and many others have responded after the incident. As always our findings will be. Relate to the district attorney for his determination has been. Propriety he supports. Any questions. He hired him in. QQ. One. I'm going to officers from trailer where one out. What are the officers say just. I dig city he was acting and his wife reported him acting erratically from getting any specifics about what she was saying some political. He wasn't wearing clothing. Talk about the. There there are some previous reports with witnesses that soaring of course the afternoon he was seen. Again I'll say whose behavior or erratically. Outside residence. Prior to the novel. No. We're we're the term. Multiple shots fired by three officers. It struck more but I can't use them for. I did it every incident a separate this is the fourth. Officer walking out and counting actor or we. He just say anything about. Why you think it's happening or are just you know I asked again knowing everything incidents that raises. As it every opportunity is Shepperd I'm hoping that this is a an aberration. We haven't had a officer involved shooting. Prior to those three or four that you mentioned this year so again if you look at a longer. Time for an. It's only the proximity of the incidents seems to be alarming. Members live right where I don't know I don't but there are experienced a it would.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.