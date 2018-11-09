Transcript for Murder charge still possible for Dallas officer

And we're learning more about the moment a Dallas police officer says she mistakenly shot and killed a man in his own apartment. The warrant for her arrest now reveals how authorities believe the shooting unfolded but the victim's family as telling a different story. Overnight protesters demanding just wants a a large group rallied on the streets of Dallas where officer amber Geiger is facing a manslaughter charge for shooting a man in his own home. This video reportedly shows Geiger moments after the shootings still in uniform. Investigators say she was coming home from a fifteen hour shift when she entered her neighbor bought them John's apartment thinking it was her own. And mistook him for an intruder. The arrest warrant our reveals Geiger live directly below John and the officer ended up at his door after she parked on the wrong floor she took my life. Who me. I think and you end the Warren says Johns door was partially open when the officer arrived something attorneys for Jean's family dispute. Independent witnesses have already come forward to say that they hurt results are pounding on the door demanding to be led and we we found no Apple's independent witnesses to be very credible. And that's the doors open there would have been no need for that. According to the Warren Geiger saw Johns large silhouettes in the dark apartment and believed she had encountered a burglar. She then drew her fire arming gave verbal commands that were ignored before shooting John. The Jean's family says they believe there's more to the story. I'm not satisfied that we have already. And the number one. That one day. What happens. Officer Geiger is out on bail the district attorney says the manslaughter charge she's facing could be upgraded pending the investigation.

