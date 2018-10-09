Transcript for Murder charge still possible for officer involved in wrong apartment shooting

Walt. The spirited conversation with the Texas Rangers yesterday. They were aided economy with to almost two hours gave us a briefing of the case also updated us on the case. After that conversation and made it very clear to at the age we're going to issues. A warrant for manslaughter. And although we had a spirited debate we also gave them all opinions and we also gave them I'll I'll insight into it. But remember the taxes Rangers. Is that organization. Adam law enforcement agency that was responsible. For the investigation and the case. Although they are investigating. Still investigating. Name I don't. We are doing a thorough investigation well continuing our investigation in the grand jury. Will be that entities. That will make the final decision in terms of the charges. Charge ought charges that will be. That come out of this case so in preparation. For that grand jury. My stamp. Is constantly. Out there talking to witnesses. Uncovering. Additional information. And we will be appear. To prevent a full case to the grand jury in this matter. The Texas Rangers made the decision to issue an arrest warrant for the slaughter. The ultimate decision in terms what is charged will be will be present it to the brain injury. They Johnston at Dallas County district attorney has taken on this case and believe me we will make certain that justice is done in this case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.