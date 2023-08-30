Myrtle Beach mayor on the coastal town’s preparations for Idalia

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Mayor Brenda Bethune on the preparations for Idalia’s impact and what visitors to the city should be doing as the storm arrives.

August 30, 2023

