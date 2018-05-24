Mysterious booms in the night worry residents

More
Authorities in one Pennsylvania town are trying to figure out what's going "boom" in the night.
1:51 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mysterious booms in the night worry residents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55406615,"title":"Mysterious booms in the night worry residents","duration":"1:51","description":"Authorities in one Pennsylvania town are trying to figure out what's going \"boom\" in the night.","url":"/US/video/mysterious-booms-night-worry-residents-55406615","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.