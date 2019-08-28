Naked murder suspect ran through streets in Virginia

The man is accused of killing three of his family members.
451 new information about a bizarre foot chase involving a naked murder suspect in Virginia investigators say. The man had just killed three of his relatives ESPN reports the wife and child a Blake Gibbons. A minor league pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays are among the three victims authorities say nineteen year old Matthew Bernard killed his mother. He sister and her child at one point during the chase the suspect attacked a church worker has was getting in a truck. The officer used mace and a stun gun on Bernard who was eventually taken into custody who.

