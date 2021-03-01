Transcript for Nancy Pelosi re-elected for House Speaker

It's easy Trey try to serve as speaker of the most of birth half of represented in the history. Of back country. With a record shattering 122. Win. From the. Time eight years. Active women won the right to vote. Now let's take a moment to give thanks to our courageous service members in uniform. I veterans and their families and caregivers. Whose service makes us. The land of the free and the home of the press. Never. Promise to ban. Is that congress will continue to work. In a bipartisan. Way to build a future worth me of their sacrifice. As we look forward to the new congress. But if take a moment to remember three champions of democracy. We lost during the 116. Com. Each honored by lying in state ceremony. In the United States capitol. And the phone last year was fed the bond. To mister chairman life economy. Our northstar. Who said. When they're dancing with the angels question will be asked what did you do. To be sure we kept our democracy. Intact. He is dancing with the angels and now. This past spring said goodbye thrive beloved colleague John Lewis. The conscience of the congress. Who would say when you see something that is not right not fair or not just. You must speak up. And who would remind us to make. Good trouble. Good trouble. And have fallen memorialized in justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Won the most brilliant legal mind in our history and a champion for equality. Who one day break here in the capital from the view with their pets in the Statuary Hall who once says right here in the capital about winning. Once the door is open. There is no stopping. These kids their memories memories as a source of strength and inspiration to us as we approach the challenge ahead. If you're tells us that to everything there is a time they season a time for every purpose under the heading. A time to build a time to say a time to heal. Now this is certainly a time for a nation to heal. And that's an urgent priority. And are searching priority will continue to be defeating the corona virus. And defeat it we will. Two weeks ago we passed emergency relief package to craft the virus. And put money in the pockets of workers and families which he's now the law. But we must do more to recognize our hero. Nash sank our heroes. A health care workers at first responders police and fire whom we had denied supported by denying help to state and local government. Our transportation sanitation food and social workers and our teachers I had teachers and teachers. They make their lives possible at the state and local level. And we'll facilitate the distribution. Of the vaccine. In a fair and equitable manner. We owe them more. Get back to their respective communities of color and low wealth. They wish to have been devastatingly and disproportionately. Affected by the corona virus. They had pinned therefore. We must be there for them. Don't let Biden and vice president elect Harris who were elected two months open sun food. I. Steve I worked to save lives and livelihood. To build back better. In a way that advances. Justice in America. And deep in pandemic has pulled back the curtain on until it even worsened to disparities in our economy and our society. We must pursue justice economic justice. Justice in hell. Racial justice environmental and climate justice the list goes home. Every morning and this chamber. We take the plan which. One nation. Under god indivisible. With lived for teens and justice. For all. Living T and justice. For all. Every day that congress must live up to that flips. To advance justice Thomas Jefferson by hiring few select committee on economic disparity in fairness in growth. To combat the disparities of income amounted undermine faith in America's promise. For a better future for our children. Working with the committees of jurisdiction. That select committee will we commit that command proposals that power Faire economic growth. To make our economy. Work for every one. In all of that we do that if the floor of the people. Recognizing that beautiful diversity of America. Says that no one is left out and no one is left behind. We do show. Guided by the vision of our founders. The sacrifice that our military and their families. And the aspirations. That we all had. For the children. Did you down. We need God's blessings. That god bless all of us god bless all the view. God bless our men and women in uniform and their families for service members and their families. Our bedrooms. And they come to life. America thank you all very much since my.

