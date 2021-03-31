Transcript for NASA’s trailblazing female spacewalk duo

Throughout this women's history month we didn't celebrating extraordinary women who have made a huge impact here on earth and today we want to focus on two women whose accomplishments. Are literally out of this world Jessica near and Christina cook made history conducting the first all female space walk outside of the International Space Station. Back in 2019. And now one or both of them perhaps may make history again as the first woman or women. On the moon is part of NASA's 20/20 four part of miss lunar exploration program Christina and Jessica. Are kind enough to join us now thank you so much for talking with us tonight. Thank human being and burden here. So let's start off with the moon NASA is working to get humans back on the moon in 20/20 four can you explain to us what the art in this mission is why are we going back to the moon and what are the overarching goals of the mission and either you can feel free to answer first. Sheriff multi media art in this mission is really about three things. It's about exploration. That's inherent characteristic that we have announced as humans just to look around the corner to take that next step. It's about science. The science and the experiment that will be conducting will be unparalleled in this mission. You know to this day we're still learning new things every day from the samples we've got back on the Apollo missions would newer technology. So there is stuck there are still so many unanswered questions in terms of the scientific ground and then also where these unanticipated benefits. For all of the stem fields science technology engineering math there were so many resource as caught behind all of that that the Apollo program. That we cited huge purging of all these industries that had. Ramifications. And effects and benefits well outside the space sectors while so we can really expected this from the art in this program as well and Christina made you wanna talk a little bit about the mission. Yeah absolutely I couldn't agree more with what you sent it worked. With private partners from industry rumor but other countries and we see that. No matter how big problems and challenges ahead of us are when we're together we really can accomplish things and we can discover things. Through the technology they would have to innovate to get there. And then finally building on the exploration thing this is really a steppingstone to eventual. Exploration of Mars and even deeper into our solar system. And getting a chance to really explore some of those deep philosophical scientific questions that we have played are Rio land is there life and precursors of life or evidence of life points on Mars out there really big things that happen. Some potentially change how we see ourselves in the world and in the universe. And Jessica back to you what does the training entail as far as going to the moon and also what all of mean for you if you're selected. We'll thus far the arguments missions we as NASA astronauts had being giving feedback and working together representing. Different entities at NASA so for example we might be helping developing get feedback and test some of the new spacesuits that that are being developed for these missions. Our particular training for the first mission has not yet started even though we've identified the cadre of NASA art and its astronauts. Generally we don't have signed people until about a year and a half to two years before the mission that's when they're really specialize changing. We'll start and then you can expect that crew all those crew members he heavily involved in all of the scientific objectives all of the different hardware to space is that they'll be using and that will be some full time training at that point. And Christine of course both of you are no strangers to outer space we'll be different about going to the moon and is there anything that you helped to encounter are explored during. Your time out there. If you end up going on a mission. Absolutely I think some of the differences are and duration wind up where and what we call lower orbit with the space station and we had a human presence there for over twenty years now so there's a lot of longevity of that program and we can continuously due humane research in the other amazing science they were doing there that brings benefits back to earth. The science that we have to do in the middle be accomplished during shorter time periods when we actually send humans stared at duke the geology on the circus and to test out the technology is the well eventually it is deeper into space. And then of course there's a difference that the man actually had a little bit of gravity 16 the Earth's gravity is opposed to including the entire time here on the space station so obviously it will be a little bit different. Just in the day to day aspects life. Why are on your machine. At a mash unit Jessica you've been working with SpaceX and Trane commercial crews it will be heading to space. What's as a learning from private industry also vice Versa and and what do you both think is next for the future of humankind in space. This is such an incredibly exciting time to be an astronaut for all those things that you just named. We had so many different collaborations and things going on as NASA astronauts we have all of these different vehicle supply we still have a Russian Soyuz rocket which Christina and I both flu lot of now you're right I'm working closely with SpaceX in the crew members that alliance on the SpaceX dragon with a lunch coming up here in just a few weeks. And we can learn so much from each other I think it is a really nice balance and relationship. Because of course at NASA we have the legacy we have decades of experience and he's chided you reliable programs. SpaceX bring something entirely different to the table they are so inundated an adaptable. Pushing the envelope trying and things that people said they would never happen and they're pulling not every time we see that first stage land successfully. It doesn't look real. The we have so much to contribute with each other and I think that really what is what makes us. Such a successful team in the commercial crew program. Christiana lastly to you just two years after you've both made history for that spacewalk here you are gay and about to potentially be the first to step on the move will and is as females. What impact do you believe that this we'll have a future generations of women and young girls who want to go to space. You know I think it's really hard to imaginable and had impact that it could happen it's a time when we are actually you know recognizing those that came before us where are inspiring future generations and we're doing it on time we collectively recognize how important it is to explore how. For all and by and that if we're not taking every single person on that journey the journey really isn't worth it and we're not answering all of humanity is called to explore. So was exciting to be a part of the commission at a time when we're ready to take every talent every innovative idea that's out there and I mission success and see what we can do together. Such exciting times we are excited for both of you astronauts Christina cook and Jessica near thank you so much for your time. But big.

