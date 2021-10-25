One nation under fire: Mass shooting survivor on moving forward after incident

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas speaks with King Soopers shooting survivor Emily Giffen, who recounts what she witnessed at the deadly Boulder, Colorado, mass shooting and her life since.

