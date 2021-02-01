Transcript for Native American man hit with stun gun for being off trail

We're out over the dugout when. He gave me dog down and body can't video from the National Park Service shows what led up to him this morning. Of the park ranger team seemed Darryl pounds so let's re wind the video. Out of a deal like I said it's some warning a park ranger chimed to enforce rules this is literally my job to serve and protect this area can't. It's 600 ton affects we a lot of visitors. Unfortunately it doesn't get treated that well before the teasing the park ranger tries multiple times for several minutes to get house and the woman he and his wit to cooperate after they were hiking off trail the footage shows house walking away multiple times you know business. Yes but what is saints there. He statement from the and yes says during this initial interaction both individuals provided fake names and dates of birth to the officer it goes on to say after consulting with the US attorney's office house receives like pieces for being an enclosed area off trail providing false information and seeming to comply with the lawful order the wounded that was also cited in its grab posts by house he wrote I come here to pray and speak to my public ancestor relatives even on Navajo and you need I honor this land he also broke I didn't feel I needed to identify myself for doing absolutely nothing wrong. I'm traumatize. We reached out house for comment he's asking for time he'll.

