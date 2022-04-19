Native Americans facing disenrollment fight to remain with tribe

After being disenrolled from the Nooksack tribe in 2016 after a former tribal chair questioned their ancestral lineage, the Rabang family fights to preserve their family history.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live