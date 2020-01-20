Transcript for Navy names aircraft after first African American

And finally a historic announcement on this Martin Luther King Jr. today. The US navy is honoring a sailor who overcame racism to become a hero during one of America's darkest days. Who. We earned every medal awarded him not only. There's a story. He was the first African American in US history to receive the navy cross for valor door grower is a hero and this morning. He will become the first African American to have an aircraft carrier named in his honor. When the navy announces the US as Doris Miller during their Marten Luther king junior ceremony. Dorian those actions contradicted the popular belief that blacks and whites could not serve together. That blacks could not performing combat. Despite his lack of training and Jim Crow laws that prevented him from even carrying a gun Doris Miller risked his life to defamed his ship and saved countless crewmen during the Pearl Harbor attacks. As bullets and bombs rain down upon the USS West Virginia Miller who was a cook at the time. Ran above deck in took control of and a band in machine gun. Aiming for the sky in shooting down Japanese fighter planes. The aircraft to fly. Experienced engine shipments of the sinking ship and to. After the battle stories run by segregated papers that didn't even print his name. Only calling him an unknown hero his identity did become widely known until months later when a senior naval officer put in for Miller to receive a formal letter of commendation but president Franklin Roosevelt decided a letter simply wasn't enough. Saying Miller deserved the cross of valor the third highest honor at the time when asked about the heroic actions that landed him in the history books Miller simply had this to say. In wasn't hard. I just pulled the trigger and she worked fine.

