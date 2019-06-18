Transcript for Navy SEAL on trial in San Diego, California

I'm Vanessa been happy at naval base San Diego where a decorated navy seal is on trial for premeditated murder. Chief Eddie Gallagher walked into court hand in hand with his wife he's charged with stabbing and killing at wounded ices fighter in May it 2017. During the battle of Mosul. Investigators say he celebrated after the murder sending a picture to his platoon members with that caption that read. I got him with my hunting knife he also faces two attempted murder charges in the shootings of a non combatant elderly man and a young girl and Mosul. Prosecutors today say Gallagher threatened to kill navy seal members who recorded in. Get lookers lawyers calling it an NCI gets sham investigation. Saying there was no murder. Eight Navy SEALs will be called to testify. Gallagher faces life in prison if convicted the trial's expected to last two to three weeks he has pleaded not guilty on all counts. For ABC news live I the NASA than half day in San Diego.

