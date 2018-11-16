Transcript for Navy SEALs, Marines charged in Green Beret murder

Four of the military's most elite warriors are now charged with the murder from green beret. Army stressed sergeant Logan elder died last year during a deployment in the African country of Mali. Navy prosecutors claim to members of the navy seal team six well known. And seal team six and two Marines killed an elder after restraining him with duct tape and choking him the seals have said they attacked meld her. After perceived slight but no other. The men also face hazing and obstruction of justice charges if the case moves to court martialed they could face life in prison.

