Transcript for Navy Secretary fired over handling of SEAL case

That's a the other big story this morning a shake up at the Pentagon the top official at the navy has been forced to resign over the way he handled the war crimes case of a navy seal. Clashing with the White House navy secretary Richard Spencer is accused of going behind his bosses back. After president trump intervened in the case. This morning navy secretary Richard spin sir is out of a job forced out over the handling of the war crimes case involving navy seal Eddie Gallagher. Defense Secretary mark as per saying in a statement I've determined that secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. Gallagher was acquitted by a military court of war crimes in the killing of a teenage ice is prisoner in Iraq. But was convicted for illegally posing with the teens courts. He was in demoted in rank sparking a controversy pitting the trop administration against the US navy. The president intervene in the case last week ordering the navy to promote Gallagher back to is ranked restoring his pay and pension. You know I just want to retire peacefully with Solis all the honors and other terms get back to my family. President then publicly slammed the navy for launching a review that could have stripped the decorated veteran of his status as a navy seal with this tweet. The navy will not be taking away war fighter a navy seal Eddie Gallagher is trite and pin this case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business. But navy secretary Richard Spencer responded by saying he does not consider tweets an order. In a lengthy letter to the president Spencer said he could not in good conscience Obey an order that he believed the violated this sacred oath he took. Defense Secretary S for says he fired Spencer for going around him in dealing with the Gallagher issue as for says he quote. Lost trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House senator Chuck Schumer says Spencer got a raw deal. I believe he did the right thing he should be proud and good order morale and discipline. In the armed services have to transcend politics and Spencer's. Gallagher will now retire November 30 with a trident pin that identifies him as a seal. Now I'm it all this back and forth ABC news has learned that Gallagher had decided over the weekend. To give up his seal Penn fearing a that the issue was becoming too political for the seals. But he will not have to do that now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.