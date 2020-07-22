Transcript for Navy vet injured in Portland shares message to other veterans

When you go from here. We're go from here well. I want to use my fifteen minutes to put on a message to Michaels that. I'll stories like fifteen minutes through Purdue refocus this whole discussion act like. Those who went you know. Because I don't think the deeper we for an. I think it's over won't be perfectly. Pay attention Mary Ann Getty it but he threw. I'm a private person I'd like. This has heard everything upside. I got beat them you'll like. That's an acute situation. Right. Being a black person whose country is a chronic. Yet everyday and I didn't. I just. If I'd been a black veteran gotten beaten and you think I would have gotten as much attention it. Yes really. I think it's because and his little white the and what it demonstrates is if they're going to be if they can beat somebody definitely means you can be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.