Transcript for NBA ‘pandering’ to China, Trump says

It wrong to be putting pressure on the NBA sir. For well the end is a different thing I mean I watch this guy Steve Kerr he was like a little boy he was so scared to be even answering the question and answer the question it was shaking. I don't know. I don't know he did not answer the question. And yet he'll talk about the United States very badly. I watched Popovich sort of the same thing but he did look like he skated actually but they talked badly about the United States but when it talks about China and I want to say anything bad I thought it was pretty sad actually. It will be it'll be very you know very interesting she's view and then with the Chinese Government pressuring the NBA over Hong Kong they have to work at their own situation MBAs. They know what they're doing but I watch the way that like. Care. Popovich and some of the others were pandering to China and yet to our own country they don't it's like they don't respect it. It's like they don't respect it I said what a difference is that said tracing it to me it's very sad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.