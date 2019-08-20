Transcript for NC man arrested for human trafficking after police find woman, baby in home

I was so we'll tell you don't expect stuff like that to happen around here and there's it's on now is. Pretty much feared neighboring. For its own foray never known Neil many years did neighbors expect something like this to happen in Willard he's usually here. Have been far away or crawl see something like that though when it happened in your hometown a slide. You just can't believe it. Little did actually Cardenas note it was happening just feet from her home it started when the pender county sheriff's office got in 911 call Friday August night. Officials say came from a 24 year old woman saying she was being held against her will at a home on and C a letting. That led deputies to find a woman and her eight month old baby in sight they are they arrested 54 year old James Brian Peter saint. A search warrant was converted of his residence. His home. Additional charters were made today. One count human trafficking of an adult and one count of human trafficking. Of a child. Plus one count of sexual servitude those are just that you love the new string of charges that chair Alan Cutler announced Friday outlived even lie then more. Tough PartnerRe. Nolan that. I can respect there are genius say they are the solar company behind his home so it was normal to see people in an out I think he had left. Yes maybe kept to himself I never really formed. In an out months another nabors says she never knew anybody even lived in the house. Trafficking can be in the form of servitude in the form of working without. Being adequately compensated and essentially. Are being held them what amounts to human slavery. And then there's also a component that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and various cases that involve a sexual. In the meantime. We've got to watch that surrounded that they instead it. I never NN.

