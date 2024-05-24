NCAA agrees to pay college athletes for their performance

This historic moment comes after the NCAA agreed to settle three antitrust cases. The decision will soon change the way student-athletes benefit from revenue that college athletics bring into schools.

May 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live