Transcript for NCAA president on historic vote for athletes

A whole issue of student athletes monetizing and image and likeness has been under discussion for. Nine years I've been here probably for a long long time before that. The that there's been a number of changes I think and that. In the environment for student athletes you know evolution of social media and how student athletes use that the opportunities for them to be. More entrepreneurial. To be able to participate in things as student athletes at the rest the student body. Engages in those all became important clearly the political environment shifted a lot of people's opinions I wanted to change and that's affected. The values and views of a lot of people and college sports around this question so I think it's just better a ripe issue and and certainly the this stimulus of a lot of states either passing or dropping bills is that a catalyst to move this along faster and that's been a good thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.