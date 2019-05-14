Transcript for Nebraska farmer cuts off his own leg to save his life

Unloading on him and knew a man removing corn. Taken from one place today other than 63 year old Kirk Kaczur has been great firmer for more than forty years but it was once simple mistake could have cost his life. If I can tell by that first load unload I think had a thought of that are seeing that but I was in that routine like college used to do. And. I just I didn't think of it he says he stepped out of his truck turned around a quarter slipped cannot burn that little hole it. To suck my leg and then. And I was trying to pull it out and kept Paula in there was no one around to help the first half and I can remember tell myself the same bid. This is not good at all geezer couldn't find a cellphone a colony won his desperation growing I thought how my gonna stay conscious here. You know there's and I didn't know what to expect and I felt a jerk mania follow laws go on and it. And in a Grammy in Pullman father and he was left with just one option when I had my pocket knife in my pocket I thought. Lower on the amount is cut it off so I just started song on. He if you two needed his only that lay. When I was cut net. Nerve endings I could feel I'm just in one every time I did when it starts on around five. And all wants it more than let me also. I get the heck out of there. Keeping an army crawled 150 feet across the farm to the nearest phone to call for help the state can't just all oil hospital I'm number only knew him. Piano and loaded up here. On life life. Really touting his balance now accusers healing up going through therapy I'm Madonna rehabilitation center in Lincoln keep pretty much tell me as well as any moment. Get back to answering that for his amenable ads aren't mean. Front wheels don't turn about wheels and despite what happened teachers occupational therapist Jeanie Lilly says his attitude has been extremely positive. And could bad pretty nonchalant about everything actually happen like it was no big deal it is what it is. Make the best of it. Employee can live a man. You can always been worse. He was released from the rehabilitation center on Friday who continued healing until he can get a prosthetic leg. But he wants others to learn from his state and pay the price scenario. Then her end up paying attention basically in linking night Gonzales he TV news watch seven.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.