Neighbors join forces to clear 'thousands' of tumbleweeds swept in by strong winds

It really did take a village to clear piles of snow-covered tumbleweeds in Eagle Mountain on March 3, after a winter storm hit northern Utah.

March 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live