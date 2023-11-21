New court ruling guts key part of Voting Rights Act

Senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer and ABC News legal contributor Kim Wehle break down a federal appeals court ruling that could severely limit legal challenges under the Voting Rights Act.

November 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live