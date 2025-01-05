New Orleans attack suspect used wrong device in failed detonation of IEDs: FBI

Former FBI supervisory special agent Pat McMonigle discusses new developments in the New Orleans attack investigation.

January 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live